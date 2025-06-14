Another Man Dies While In Police Custody

A middle-aged man on Friday, June 13, died inside a police cell in Katito police station in Nyakach, Kisumu County.

According to a police report, the man who was brought into the cell on Friday morning committed suicide and was found hanging from the cell door grill using a vest.

Police officers in the station heard a commotion from the cells, prompting them to respond. Efforts to rescue him were unsuccessful, as he had already succumbed.

“Efforts were made to rescue him by cutting the vest, but unfortunately, he succumbed to injuries,” the police report reads.

The suspect had been arrested after he was found with three stolen goats at around 11 am.

The tragedy unfolded less than two hours after the man arrived at the station.

The body of the deceased was taken to Ahero hospital mortuary in Nyando Sub County, awaiting postmortem examinations.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has also launched investigations to determine whether there was any negligence.

The incident comes at a time when IPOA is investigating the death of blogger Albert Ojwang, who died inside Central Police Station cell in Nairobi last weekend.

While police initially claimed that Ojwang had fatally injured himself by hitting his head against a cell wall, an autopsy released on June 10 revealed he died from head injuries and neck compression, clear signs of a violent death that have shocked the nation.

Two police officers have so far been arrested in connection with Ojwang’s death, while several others have been interdicted as investigations continue.

