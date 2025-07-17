Connect with us

Health

Another Patient Found Dead at Kenyatta National Hospital

Another patient is attacked and killed in ward at KNH

A shocking tragedy has once again rattled Kenya’s largest referral hospital, Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), after a disabled patient was found murdered in his hospital bed, exposing concerns over patient safety and internal security failures.

According to police sources, the male patient, whose identity is yet to be disclosed, was found dead with his throat slit in Ward Seven on the morning of Thursday, July 17. Witnesses claim an unidentified individual entered the ward undetected, executed the brutal killing, and vanished without a trace. No arrests have been made so far.

Authorities revealed that the deceased had been physically disabled upon admission, raising chilling questions about how such a vulnerable patient was left unprotected in a state facility presumed to be secure.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has since taken over the probe, with homicide detectives now camped at the hospital to piece together what appears to be a calculated and cold-blooded murder.

The Ministry of Health and KNH management have yet to issue a formal statement, even as public rage continues to swell.

This tragedy revives urgent calls for enhanced security, better surveillance, and greater accountability in public health institutions.

