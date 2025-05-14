Another Suspect Linked To MP Were’s Murder Arrested, Motorcycle Recovered

Nairobi, Kenya – A suspect believed to have ridden the motorbike used in the murder of Kasipul Member of Parliament Ong’ondo Were has been arrested.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 14, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspect, Amos Barasa Kasili, was arrested at the Darajani area in Kibera.

“In an intelligence-led operation, detectives have apprehended Amos Barasa Kasili at Kibera Darajani area, linking him to the tragic shooting of the late Kasipul MP, Hon. Charles Ong’ondo Were, which occurred on April 30, 2025.

“This arrest follows a thorough investigation that forensically connected Barasa to the main suspects and placed him at the crime scene on that fateful day,” DCI stated.

During interrogation, the suspect told the police he was the one who had the motorcycle that was used in ferrying the assassin from the Parliament area to the murder scene and back to Parliament.

Barasa also disclosed to the detectives that he was paid Ksh 50,000 for his role in the mission.

“During interrogation, he disclosed his involvement in the crime, revealing that he had been engaged by the main actors and received a payment of Ksh. 50,000 as part of his compensation,” DCI stated.

According to DCI, the motorcycle with registration number KMFZ 413W was used by the assailants to trail the MP’s vehicle and later as a getaway bike after the attack.

Additionally, the motorcycle recovered from Barasa matches the description of the bike captured by CCTV footage near Parliament, which was seen trailing the late MP’s vehicle.

Barasa is currently being processed for arraignment as investigations into the ODM MP’s murder continue.

This comes days after detectives arrested a prime suspect believed to have gunned down Were. The suspect, who has been identified as Isaac Kuria, alias Kush, was captured in Isebania, a town near the Kenya-Tanzania border, while planning to flee the country.

Kuria, who is reportedly linked to a criminal network operating within Nairobi, is believed to have traveled to the Central Business District on the day of the murder with the assassination mission.

