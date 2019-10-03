Another Terrible Blow For DP Ruto As Jubilee Youth Endorse ODM Candidate Imran Okoth For Kibra Seat

Jubilee Youth have dumped the party’s candidate McDonald Mariga and instead chosen to throw throw their weight behind ODM candidate Imran Okoth. Speaking in Nairobi yesterday, the youth said Imran Okoth was the Handshake candidate and also rubbished claims that President Uhuru Kenyatta had endorsed Mariga to take on Imran Okoth.

”It has been made to appear as if one of our own is vying on a Jubilee Party ticket in the upcoming Kibra by-election. Today as Jubilee Youth Leaders from Kibra and Kenya at large, we distance ourselves from that particular project that is being forced down our throats, and we hereby endorse the ODM Candidate Mr. Imran Okoth,” said the group’s leader Zack Kinuthia.

READ ALSO:PHOTOS: Aisha Jumwa Joins Mariga, Ruto on Kibra Campaign Trail

They affirmed their support for Imran Okoth, saying out of the candidates who had declared to vie in the by election slated for November 7th, it was only Imran Okoth who had the ability to continue with Ken Okoth’s legacy. They said, the late Okoth infact had mentored Imran to continue with his good work.

Jubilee youth leaders from Kibra and Kenya have distanced themselves from the Mariga project. They have endorsed ODM candidate Imran Okoth. Imran Okoth they say has the vision and clout to fit in the gap left by the late Hon Ken Okoth #VoteImran pic.twitter.com/3FGo0ub5IL — MuthuiMkenya 🇰🇪 (@MuthuiMkenya) October 2, 2019

”Having evaluated all the candidates, we have come to the conclusion that the best candidate with the vision and clout to fit in the gap and continue with the great works left by the late Hon. Ken Okoth is none other than Imran.

Ken did not leave us without a servant, he practically mentored a leader. And while he was away, Imran proved his worth. He filled in the gap and dedicated himself to the people of Kibra, to ensure that Kens good work does not come to a halt,” Kinuthia said.

READ ALSO:Baba Alitoa 1.4m! ODM Members Contribute Millions for Imran’s Campaigns

”On March 9th 2018, our party leader gave us direction; ‘The Handshake’. He embraced the former Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Raila odinga for the sake of country. Since then, he has addressed us severally and asked us to embrace the spirit of the handshake as well as work together to unite this country. At no one time has he given a direction contrary from the handshake,” he added, saying by supporting Imran Okoth, they were embracing the unity pact between Uhuru and Raila.

READ ALSO:Rift Valley Leaders Call For Shebesh Resignation Over Mariga Remarks

This latest endorsement come days after a number of Jubilee leaders, including Maina Kamanda, Fatima Gedi and Rachel Shebesh pledged to campaign for Imran in the upcoming by elections.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases