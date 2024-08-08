Anti-Narcotics Unit  Detectives in Pursuit of Drug Traffickers after Seizing Sh4.6 Million Cannabis Haul in Malindi

Detectives from the DCI’s Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) based at Malindi Police Station have launched a manhunt for a notorious drug traffickers who narrowly escaped a police dragnet.

In a statement, DCI said the suspect abandoned a haul of seven sacks of cannabis valued at over Sh4.6 million in the streets.

According to the DCI, the ANU detectives received a tip-off from members of the public on the drug trafficker and intercepted his Subaru Exiga vehicle at the Mtondi area along the Kilifi-Malindi highway.

“Acting on a tip-off from vigilant members of the public, officers intercepted a black Subaru Exiga Reg. No. KCF 259K along the Kilifi-Malindi road in Mtondia area. When signalled to stop, the occupants bolted from the vehicle like bats out of hell, vanishing into a nearby thicket.,” the DCI report read in part.

The sleuths searched the abandoned vehicle and discovered seven sacks of bhang weighing 155 kilograms, with an estimated street value of Sh4,650,000.

The recovered narcotics and the vehicle were taken to Malindi Police Station for safe custody as exhibits.

Meanwhile, a manhunt for the elusive traffickers is underway and it is just a matter of time before they are smoked out of their hideouts.

“The DCI commits to continue and sustain the fight against the sale, distribution and consumption of narcotic drugs without fear or favour,” DCI added.

At the same time, ANU detectives in NACADA have arrested two suspects, Rufftone Kinuthia Ngeruro and Joseph Kangethe Kamau, and recovered 360 rolls of cannabis sativa at their hideout located behind Kangundo Road market.

