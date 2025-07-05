Archbishop Ole Sapit Questions Construction Of Ksh1.2 Billion Church At State House

The Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Archbishop Jackson ole Sapit has questioned the construction of a Sh1.2 billion church at State House, Nairobi.

Sapit warned that the construction of the church risks violating the constitutional principle of separation between church and State.

The ACK archbishop noted that he supports the construction of places of worship but objects to the location of this particular church.

Sapit also argued that the construction of a church at State House sends the wrong symbolic language by potentially blurring the distinction between spiritual and state authority.

“I have no problem with building a place of worship. The problem is the location. State House is the seat of power of a human institution called the government. The Church is a sanctuary to worship God, and it is supposed to be set apart from any unholy use kingdom,” Ole Sapit said.

This comes after President Ruto defended the ongoing construction of a church at State House, Nairobi.

Speaking on Friday, July 4, the President said the project is being financed from his own resources and that he owes no one an apology for it.

“I have heard people saying in the newspapers that I am building a church at State House. It is true. I came and found a church made of iron sheets. Does such a structure really meet the standards of State House?

“I am not using government funds to build it. I am using my own money. Therefore, I did not start a church at State House. I found it. The only problem is that it was made of iron sheets,” said President Ruto.

A local daily on Friday revealed that a Ksh1.2 billion church was being put up at State House and would be able to accommodate 8,000 people.

