Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Archbishop Ole Sapit Questions Construction Of Ksh1.2 Billion Church At State House

By

Published

WhatsApp Image 2023 05 25 at 16

The Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Archbishop Jackson ole Sapit has questioned the construction of a Sh1.2 billion church at State House, Nairobi.

Sapit warned that the construction of the church risks violating the constitutional principle of separation between church and State.

The ACK archbishop noted that he supports the construction of places of worship but objects to the location of this particular church.

Sapit also argued that the construction of a church at State House sends the wrong symbolic language by potentially blurring the distinction between spiritual and state authority.

“I have no problem with building a place of worship. The problem is the location.  State House is the seat of power of a human institution called the government. The Church is a sanctuary to worship God, and it is supposed to be set apart from any unholy use kingdom,” Ole Sapit said.

This comes after President Ruto defended the ongoing construction of a church at State House, Nairobi.

Speaking on Friday, July 4, the President said the project is being financed from his own resources and that he owes no one an apology for it.

“I have heard people saying in the newspapers that I am building a church at State House. It is true. I came and found a church made of iron sheets. Does such a structure really meet the standards of State House?

“I am not using government funds to build it. I am using my own money. Therefore, I did not start a church at State House. I found it. The only problem is that it was made of iron sheets,” said President Ruto.

A local daily on Friday revealed that a  Ksh1.2 billion church was being put up at State House and would be able to accommodate 8,000 people.

Also Read: President Ruto Breaks Silence Over Ksh1.2 Billion Church Being Constructed At State House

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021