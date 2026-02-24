Armed Gang Strips KSh 35 Million Lexus at Businesswoman’s Home

Residents of Kiamuthambi village in Kirinyaga Central are reeling in shock after a daring and highly coordinated night raid left a brand-new Lexus valued at KSh 35 million reduced to a shell.

The incident occurred at the home of businesswoman Rose Muriuki in what locals describe as one of the most brazen robberies the area has witnessed in recent years.

According to reports, more than 20 armed suspects arrived at the well-fenced compound shortly after midnight in two vehicles. The gang first overpowered the night guard, Anthony Namanda, tying him up before proceeding into the residence.

“They came in quietly and tied me up before I could even react,” Namanda said, describing the suspects as well-organized and deliberate in their actions.

Inside the house, Muriuki and a female companion were asleep when the attackers allegedly sprayed an unknown substance into the bedroom, rendering them unconscious. With no resistance, the gang reportedly focused on the luxury vehicle parked within the compound.

Instead of stealing the car, the suspects methodically stripped it of high-value spare parts. Witnesses say the operation lasted several hours, between midnight and 4 a.m., leaving the once-pristine Lexus extensively dismantled.

Family member John Muriuki Kiama expressed disbelief at the scale and precision of the theft. “This is the first time I’ve seen a vehicle stripped of its spare parts. I’ve owned vehicles for over 40 years, but I’ve never seen anything like this,” he said.

Critical components, including tyres, body panels, and distinctive exterior features, were removed. By the time the gang left, the vehicle had been reduced to what residents described as scrap.

The victims only regained consciousness at around 9 a.m. while in hospital, where they learned of the extent of the damage.

Locals suspect the perpetrators may not have been from the area, pointing to the level of expertise displayed. “Who knows about these vehicles in Kirinyaga? These people are experts. They stripped every part,” said Anne Mwaniki, echoing fears that specialized car-part syndicates could be expanding operations into rural counties.

Detectives have since visited the scene and launched investigations. Authorities are yet to make any arrests.

For the Muriuki family and the wider community, the incident has left more than financial loss. It has shaken their sense of safety in a village long considered peaceful.