Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

At Least 4 Killed Dozens Injured in Kenya’s Saba Saba Protests

By

Published

Four Killed and Dozens Injured in Saba Saba Protests
Four Killed and Dozens Injured in Saba Saba Protests

The annual Saba Saba Day demonstrations, intended to commemorate Kenya’s struggle for multiparty democracy, devolved into widespread chaos and bloodshed across several counties today, leaving at least four people dead.

Two individuals were fatally shot in Kangemi, one in Kitengela, and another in Olkalou, as protestors engaged police in intense running battles. The escalating violence demonstrates deep-seated public demands, particularly among the youth, demanding accountability for police brutality and comprehensive economic reforms.

The capital, Nairobi, experienced a near-total shutdown by early afternoon. Businesses remained shuttered, streets were deserted, and key entry points to the Central Business District (CBD) were sealed off by a heavy police presence, effectively preventing protestors from accessing the city center.

Despite these blockades, occasional confrontations erupted throughout the day. In Kangemi, plainclothes officers arriving in unmarked vehicles were observed shortly before a protestor was shot dead, with videos circulating online showing a body in the road, igniting outrage. Traders in areas like Eastleigh and Kamukunji, expressing a profound distrust of the police, armed themselves to protect their shops from potential looting.

Beyond Nairobi, the unrest spread. In Kitengela, Kajiado County, youth lit bonfires and blocked the Nairobi–Namanga Road, prompting the deployment of the General Service Unit (GSU) and water cannons.

Similar scenes developed in Kiserian, where police were temporarily overwhelmed before regaining control.

While Kisumu saw largely peaceful demonstrations calling for national unity, other towns like Murang’a, Maua, Nyeri, Wote, Karatina, and Mwea reported clashes, barricaded roads, and tear gas deployments.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021