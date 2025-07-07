At Least 4 Killed Dozens Injured in Kenya’s Saba Saba Protests

The annual Saba Saba Day demonstrations, intended to commemorate Kenya’s struggle for multiparty democracy, devolved into widespread chaos and bloodshed across several counties today, leaving at least four people dead.

Two individuals were fatally shot in Kangemi, one in Kitengela, and another in Olkalou, as protestors engaged police in intense running battles. The escalating violence demonstrates deep-seated public demands, particularly among the youth, demanding accountability for police brutality and comprehensive economic reforms.

The capital, Nairobi, experienced a near-total shutdown by early afternoon. Businesses remained shuttered, streets were deserted, and key entry points to the Central Business District (CBD) were sealed off by a heavy police presence, effectively preventing protestors from accessing the city center.

Despite these blockades, occasional confrontations erupted throughout the day. In Kangemi, plainclothes officers arriving in unmarked vehicles were observed shortly before a protestor was shot dead, with videos circulating online showing a body in the road, igniting outrage. Traders in areas like Eastleigh and Kamukunji, expressing a profound distrust of the police, armed themselves to protect their shops from potential looting.

Beyond Nairobi, the unrest spread. In Kitengela, Kajiado County, youth lit bonfires and blocked the Nairobi–Namanga Road, prompting the deployment of the General Service Unit (GSU) and water cannons.

Similar scenes developed in Kiserian, where police were temporarily overwhelmed before regaining control.

While Kisumu saw largely peaceful demonstrations calling for national unity, other towns like Murang’a, Maua, Nyeri, Wote, Karatina, and Mwea reported clashes, barricaded roads, and tear gas deployments.