Atwoli Calls for Banning of Political Rallies

Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has urged President William Ruto and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to ban political rallies in the country.

In a statement on Saturday, April 11, Atwoli claimed that the rallies are promoting political instability and tension in the country.

The trade unionist also argued that the political rallies are a security threat and violate IEBC timelines on election campaigns.

“I want to appeal to H.E President William Ruto, and also the IEBC, to move with speed and put to a stop the ongoing rallies that are fanning political instability and tension in the country.

“The ongoing rallies are a security threat and a violation of the IEBC timelines on the electioneering campaigns,” Atwoli wrote.

This comes after hired goons barricaded the Southern Bypass ahead of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s planned visit to Kikuyu constituency.

Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichung’wah, in a post on social media, blamed Gachagua of orchestrating the goons.

“To justify his fake allegations of self-inflicted violence and desire for anarchy, Gachagua, this morning at 5:30 am–6 am, using his known thug alias Jack from Ruai (John Nyambura) Macaveli, a Wamatangi mobiliser, attempted to blockade the Southern Bypass at Thogoto Kiamburi area, PCEA entrance in Kikuyu and Gitaru with trailers and bonfires,” Ichung’wah claimed.

Ichung’wah said he will not allow any disruption of business in the Kikuyu area as Gachagua plans to hold a rally in the constituency.

“We shall not allow anarchy and disruption of business in our town and country to satisfy the thirst for bloodshed of a vile man out for revenge at the expense of the people,” the Kikuyu MP added.

However, Gachagua has blamed the government for hiring goons from Kibera to terrorize motorists along the Southern Bypass.

“At 5 am this morning, goons from Kibra blocked all roads leading to Kikuyu with rocks, lit fires, and deflated tyres of semi-trailers while robbing and beating motorists.

‘To confuse the victims that they were not sent by the government, they were shouting wantam, a slogan identified with the opposition. For two hours, they terrorized motorists, and the police were nowhere to be seen,” Gachagua alleged.