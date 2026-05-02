Atwoli Clarifies Ruto’s 12% Wage Increase as General Pay Rise for All Workers

Francis Atwoli has moved to clear confusion surrounding President William Ruto’s recent wage announcement, firmly stating that the 12 per cent increase applies to all workers and is not limited to minimum wage earners.

Speaking to the press following Labour Day celebrations in Vihiga County, Atwoli emphasised that the directive issued by the President should be understood as a general wage increase across the board. “The 12 per cent wage increase was not a minimum wage increase. It was a general wage increase,” he said, addressing what he described as widespread misinterpretation among employers and sections of the public.

President Ruto had earlier announced a 12 per cent increase in general wages and a 15 per cent rise in agricultural workers’ minimum wages, citing the need to cushion workers against the rising cost of living and reward their contribution to the economy. “In recognition of the sacrifice, resilience, and immense contribution of our workers… I am pleased to announce a 12 per cent increase in general wages and a 15 per cent increase in agricultural wages,” Ruto stated during the Labour Day event.

Atwoli clarified that the two adjustments are distinct. According to him, the 15 per cent increment specifically targets minimum wage earners in the agricultural sector, while the 12 per cent increase applies broadly to all employees, regardless of their salary level. “There is a difference between minimum wage and a general wage increase,” he explained. “Overall, Kenyans, including those who have received the 15 per cent adjustment… are entitled to the 12 per cent wage increase.” The COTU boss also pushed back against interpretations by the Federation of Kenya Employers, which he said had suggested the directive only applied to minimum wage earners. “Let it not be mistaken… this is a general wage increase,” he insisted, warning employers against selective implementation.

Atwoli further noted that similar wage adjustments have been implemented in previous administrations, positioning the current move as part of broader economic policy efforts to improve workers’ livelihoods. He argued that even a 12 per cent increment would significantly boost take-home pay and help workers cope with economic pressures.

“This is money that will help Kenyans more than anything else,” he added, urging workers to calculate the impact of the increase on their earnings.

The clarification comes amid growing public interest in the wage directive, with labour unions expected to closely monitor compliance. As implementation begins, attention now shifts to employers and how effectively the new wage structure will be applied across sectors.