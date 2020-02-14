Connect with us
 

News

Atwoli Tells Kenyans to Thoroughly Beat Any Chinese Found Misbehaving

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

chinese 1
Chinese Suspects in Court (Courtesy)

(KDRTV) – COTU Secretary-General Francis has called on Kenyans to thoroughly deal with any Chinese found molesting or beating locals on their motherland.

Responding to a recent video in which, a Chinese chef was recorded caning a Kenyan employee, Atwoli said that the people who recorded the video should have ganged up against the oppressor and beat him.

“Don’t just watch and record when somebody is being beaten by a foreigner. You must come together and fight that foreigner. Beat him thoroughly… nowadays even murderers are given bonds, fight that person,” Atwoli said.

The veteran trade unionist accused foreigners of taking advantage of the desperation of Kenyans to enslave them.

“You cannot use our desperation as far as the provision of employment is concerned to indirectly make us slaves… to pay us peanuts,” the unionist said.

On Thursday, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i signed the deportation letters of the four Chinese men caught on camera whipping a waiter at Chez Wou Restaurant in Kileleshwa. The two are currently in custody,.

Atwoli has praised Matiang’i for taking action on the foreigners.

He said some foreigners behave well in their countries but assault and enslave people in other countries.

This is not the first incident in which a Chinese national has been caught assaulting his Kenyan employee.

 

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Loading...

Partner with KDRTV Kenya News

Advertise with KDRTV
 

Trending