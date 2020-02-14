Atwoli Tells Kenyans to Thoroughly Beat Any Chinese Found Misbehaving

(KDRTV) – COTU Secretary-General Francis has called on Kenyans to thoroughly deal with any Chinese found molesting or beating locals on their motherland.

Responding to a recent video in which, a Chinese chef was recorded caning a Kenyan employee, Atwoli said that the people who recorded the video should have ganged up against the oppressor and beat him.

“Don’t just watch and record when somebody is being beaten by a foreigner. You must come together and fight that foreigner. Beat him thoroughly… nowadays even murderers are given bonds, fight that person,” Atwoli said.

The veteran trade unionist accused foreigners of taking advantage of the desperation of Kenyans to enslave them.

WATCH: 'K24 Digital' has exclusively obtained a disturbing video clip showing a senior Chinese hotel officer whipping a Kenyan waiter over allegations of reporting late to work. The video was recorded at Chez Wou Restaurant in Kileleshwa, Nairobi last week. pic.twitter.com/CTIns3wOyn — K24 TV (@K24Tv) February 8, 2020

“You cannot use our desperation as far as the provision of employment is concerned to indirectly make us slaves… to pay us peanuts,” the unionist said.

On Thursday, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i signed the deportation letters of the four Chinese men caught on camera whipping a waiter at Chez Wou Restaurant in Kileleshwa. The two are currently in custody,.

Atwoli has praised Matiang’i for taking action on the foreigners.

This idiotic chinese chef whipping a Kenyan waiter(in Kenya) for being late didn’t even have a work permit. The world should round up all of the CCP ‘workers’ that are illegal and ship them back to xi.@HuXijin_GT #liecheatstealANDwhip https://t.co/ylknrMJKfh — 😷Kyle Bass😷 (@Jkylebass) February 9, 2020

He said some foreigners behave well in their countries but assault and enslave people in other countries.

This is not the first incident in which a Chinese national has been caught assaulting his Kenyan employee.