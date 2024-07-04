AU Postpones 8th Anti-corruption Summit in Nairobi After Protests

The African Union Advisory Board Against Corruption has postponed the 8th African Anti-Corruption Dialogue that was set to be held at KICC in Nairobi next week.

In a statement on Thursday, July 4, the board announced that the event would be held virtually instead of physically.

“The African Union Advisory Board against Corruption hereby announces the postponement of the 8th African Anti-Corruption Dialogue, originally scheduled to take place from July 9th to 10th, 2024, at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre in Nairobi, Kenya,” read the statement in part.

AU expressed gratitude to Kenya for its continued support and partnership in planning these significant gatherings.

The board mentioned that it is committed to rescheduling to a later date in order to give stakeholders a platform to share their views on governance.

“We remain committed to rescheduling the events at a later date to provide a platform for stakeholder engagement on advancing regional efforts to combat corruption and promote good governance across the African continent,” the board stated.

Further, it announced that it would in the coming days, communicate the new dates to convene the 8th African Anti-Corruption Dialogue.

The event was originally scheduled to take place from July 9-10, 2024, at KICC in Nairobi under the theme ‘Effective Whistleblower Protection Mechanism: A Critical Tool in the Fight against Corruption’.

The postponement comes days after violent protests were witnessed in the Nairobi Central Business District.

The protest was occasioned by the Finance Bill 2024, which has since been withdrawn by President William Ruto.

On Tuesday property worth millions was lost after alleged goons looted shops within the Nairobi CBD.

So far 41 people have lost their lives in the nationwide protests with over 360 being injured and hospitalized for medical attention.

