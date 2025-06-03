Connect with us

Author Detained Over Charlene Ruto Biography Publication

Author Detained Over Charlene Ruto Publication
KDRTV News – Nairobi: Kenyan author and publisher Webster Ochora Elijah was arrested on June 2, 2025, under the Computer Misuse and Cybercrime Act for allegedly using President William Ruto’s daughter Charlene Ruto’s identity without consent in his self-published book, Beyond the Name: Charlene Ruto and the Youth Uprising. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detained Ochora at Muthaiga Police Station, seizing his laptop and digital devices for forensic analysis.

Detectives accuse Ochora of impersonation and identity theft, claiming he neither sought nor obtained Charlene Ruto’s permission to publish her name and likeness. He is scheduled to be arraigned on June 3, 2025, as authorities continue probing financial backers and production collaborators behind the publication.

Senior Advocate Evans Ondieki condemned the arrest as a violation of democratic values, arguing public figures inherently surrender part of their privacy and must tolerate scrutiny . “Freedom of expression includes the right to use public images for commentary,” he asserted, urging Charlene Ruto to welcome constructive critique. Family lawyer Kennedy Mong’are highlighted Ochora’s reputable publishing record – including biographies of Donald Trump and Raila Odinga – and termed the detention premature and unlawful.

The incident has ignited nationwide debate on the limits of creative freedom and the interpretation of cybercrime statutes. Critics warn that broad provisions in the Computer Misuse and Cybercrime Act risk chilling legitimate commentary and journalistic endeavors. With the book’s full contents still undisclosed, civil rights advocates are calling for Ochora’s immediate release and a judicial review to clarify the intersection of identity rights and free expression in Kenya’s evolving digital landscape.

