Autopsy Reveals What Caused Albert Ojwang’s Death

A postmortem conducted on the body of the late Albert Ojwang has revealed that the social media influencer died as a result of a head injury.

Adressing the media on Tuesday, June 10, Government pathologist Bernard Midia said Ojwang’s body had head injuries, neck compression, and multiple soft tissue trauma.

The pathologist refuted the National Police Service’s (NPS) earlier claim that Ojwang’s injuries were self-inflicted.

“The cause of death is very clear. A head injury, neck compression, and we also have other injuries on other parts of the body that are pointing towards assault,” Midia said.

He pointed out that if Ojwang had hit himself on a wall, frontal bleeding on the head would be seen.

“But the bleeds that we found on the scalp, on the skin of the head, were spaced, including on the face, sides of the head, and the back of the head,” Midia explained.

“When we tie up together with other injuries that are well spread on parts of the body, including the upper limbs and the trunk. Then this is unlikely to be self-inflicted injury.”

Ojwang passed away on Sunday under police custody at the Central Police Station in Nairobi.

He was arrested in Homa Bay and transferred to Nairobi following a complaint by Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat regarding social media posts.

Following his mysterious death, NPS claimed that Ojwang was found unconscious in the cells after hitting his head on the walls and was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“NPS confirms that Albert Omondi Ojwang was lawfully arrested by DCI detectives for false publication and placed in custody. While in custody, the suspect sustained head injuries after hitting his head against the cell wall,” NPS claimed.

IG Douglas Kanja on Monday announced the interdiction of several police officers attached to the Central Police Station.

Among those interdicted are the Officer Commanding Station (OCS), the duty officer on duty during the night in question, and the cell sentry on duty at the time.

All officers who were on duty at the report office that night and any other officer found to have been on duty or otherwise involved during the incident have also been interdicted.

Also Read: Raila Breaks Silence On Albert Ojwang’s Death