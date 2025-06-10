Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Autopsy Reveals What Caused Albert Ojwang’s Death

By

Published

File image of Albert Ojwang

File image of Albert Ojwang

A postmortem conducted on the body of the late Albert Ojwang has revealed that the social media influencer died as a result of a head injury.

Adressing the media on Tuesday, June 10, Government pathologist Bernard Midia said Ojwang’s body had head injuries, neck compression, and multiple soft tissue trauma.

The pathologist refuted the National Police Service’s (NPS) earlier claim that Ojwang’s injuries were self-inflicted.

“The cause of death is very clear. A head injury, neck compression, and we also have other injuries on other parts of the body that are pointing towards assault,” Midia said.

He pointed out that if Ojwang had hit himself on a wall, frontal bleeding on the head would be seen.

“But the bleeds that we found on the scalp, on the skin of the head, were spaced, including on the face, sides of the head, and the back of the head,”  Midia explained.

“When we tie up together with other injuries that are well spread on parts of the body, including the upper limbs and the trunk. Then this is unlikely to be self-inflicted injury.”

Ojwang passed away on Sunday under police custody at the Central Police Station in Nairobi.

He was arrested in Homa Bay and transferred to Nairobi following a complaint by Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat regarding social media posts.

Following his mysterious death, NPS claimed that Ojwang was found unconscious in the cells after hitting his head on the walls and was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“NPS confirms that Albert Omondi Ojwang was lawfully arrested by DCI detectives for false publication and placed in custody. While in custody, the suspect sustained head injuries after hitting his head against the cell wall,” NPS claimed.

IG Douglas Kanja on Monday announced the interdiction of several police officers attached to the Central Police Station.

Among those interdicted are the Officer Commanding Station (OCS), the duty officer on duty during the night in question, and the cell sentry on duty at the time.

All officers who were on duty at the report office that night and any other officer found to have been on duty or otherwise involved during the incident have also been interdicted.

Also Read: Raila Breaks Silence On Albert Ojwang’s Death

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021