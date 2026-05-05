Autopsy Reveals What Killed Dr Job Obwaka

A postmortem examination conducted on the body of the late Nairobi Hospital board member, Dr Job Obwaka, has revealed he died of cardiac arrest.

Speaking on Tuesday, May 5, Obwaka’s family representative Joseph Ndungu said the autopsy findings confirmed the cause of death.

Ndung’u noted that further examination tests will be carried out by pathologists following Obwaka’s sudden death.

“However, a toxicology report is still being conducted to determine the exact cause,” Ndungu said, adding that the family agrees with the findings.

Dr. Obwaka passed away on Friday, May 1, evening after being rushed to the Nairobi hospital for treatment.

The renowned doctor was rushed unconscious to the facility; however, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are investigating a possible case of suspected poisoning.

According to an affidavit filed in court by Sergeant Rhoda Nzioka from the DCI headquarters, samples collected from the house of a woman who was in the company of Dr Obwaka during his final moments will be sent to the government chemist for toxicological analysis.

The woman, Beatrice Wangari, who was arrested over the weekend, will remain in custody for 10 days to allow police to complete their investigations.

Weeks before his death in March 2026, Dr. Obwaka and three other directors of Nairobi Hospital were arrested over allegedly falsifying a register of members of the Kenya Hospital Association, which runs Nairobi Hospital.

Dr Obwaka was granted release by the court on a personal bond of KSh5 million.

His arrest sparked debate online, with concerns raised about the handling of the case, given his advanced age and health.