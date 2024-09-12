Aviation Workers Call Of Strike After Meeting With CS Chirchir

The Kenya Aviation Workers’ Union (Kawu) has called off the aviation workers’ strike after a day-long protest that paralyzed operations at JKIA.

The aviation workers downed their tools on Tuesday midnight over the proposed 30-year takeover of JKIA by Adani.

The move to call off the strike was arrived at during a closed-door meeting between Kenya Aviation Workers’ Union leadership, Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir, and KAA acting managing director Henry Ogoye.

COTU boss Francis Atwoli, KQ CEO Alan Kivaluka, and COTU chairman Joel Chebii also attended the meeting.

Addressing the media after the meeting Atwoli said the union has received all the pertinent documents they have been demanding from the government over the Adani deal.

He said they will now go through the documents within 10 days to identify areas of concern.

KAWU Secretary General Moss Ndiema reinforced this position saying “We are not endorsing the Adani deal,” Ndiema stated firmly. “This return to work is conditional, and we have been given the power to veto the agreement at any point if it does not align with the workers’ interests.”

During the meeting, it was agreed that the government should not enter into a final agreement or append their signatures without concurrence with KAWU.

The outcome of the engagement by Aviation stakeholders will determine the way forward. We shall be represented in all the negotiations by two people.

The meeting further agreed that no employee would be victimized for participating in the strike, with KAA being asked to withdraw a court case against the union on strike notice.

Also Read: KAA issues statement after workers’ strike paralyses JKIA operations