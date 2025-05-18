Connect with us

Awasi Climax Bus Horror Leaves Trail of Death

Tragic Accident in Awasi Kisumu
KDRTV NEWS – Awasi, Kisumu: Tragedy has struck once more on Kenya’s notorious highways after a Nairobi-bound Climax Coach bus crashed early Sunday morning in Awasi, claiming several lives and leaving many others injured. The bus, which had departed from Busia, veered off the road under unclear circumstances and plunged into a roadside ditch, turning a routine journey into a nightmare. Emergency responders raced against time to extract survivors from the mangled wreckage, while shocked residents gathered at the scene of the carnage.

Awasi, already marked by a grim reputation for frequent road accidents, witnessed yet another dark moment as chaos and heartbreak unfolded in the early hours. Although the exact number of casualties remains unconfirmed, the extent of the damage paints a grim picture. Authorities have since launched investigations into the cause of the accident, which remains undetermined at this time. Initial reports suggest possible mechanical failure or human error, but nothing has been ruled out.

As families await word on their loved ones, the nation is left grappling with the painful reminder of the ongoing crisis on its roads.

Calls for stricter safety measures and better enforcement are likely to intensify following yet another deadly episode. The Climax bus crash in Awasi has once again exposed the vulnerability of long-distance travelers and the urgent need for transport reforms.

