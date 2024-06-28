Azimio Threatens To Move To ICC Over Atrocities During Anti-Finance Bill Protests

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has threatened to head to the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the violence witnessed during the anti-finance bill protests.

Speaking on Friday June 28, when he visited protest casualties at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), Kalonzo claimed that the government was heartless after using brutal force on protestors.

“In my view as senior counsel, we are going to document every case and perhaps even revisit the ICC and this time talk to them about atrocities committed against the Kenyan people by a regime which is heartless. We are yet to be told who are the financiers of this organic youth movement,” Kalonzo stated.

The Azimio co-principal urged President William Ruto to speak against the shooting of protesters during the demos.

He further called out the government spokesperson, police Inspector General and regional commander for not addressing the alleged atrocities on protesters.

“I don’t think there’s any Kenyan who’s feeling happy today. I don’t even think President William Ruto himself is feeling happy, because I would be shocked if he was. As a parent, how does he wake up every morning and imagine what happened? And yet not a word from the government spokesperson, Police IG, and Nairobi police boss since the happenings on Tuesday,” Kalonzo stated.

The former vice president also asked President Ruto to show consideration and engage with the leadership of Gen Z to discuss key issues of concern.

Kalonzo’s remarks comes after several protestors were killed during the anti-finance bill protests on Tuesday in Nairobi.

Most of the victims were shot dead by police officers while trying to access the Parliament buildings where MPs were debating the Finance Bill 2024.

Meanwhile the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has been deployed to help the police to restore normalcy across the country and safeguard critical government infrastructure.

Also Read: High Court Issues Ruling On Deployment Of KDF