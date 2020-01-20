BABU AWINO BREAKS HIS SILENCE SINCE HIS RELEASE

On January 20th, Babu Awino broke his silence over his shooting incident at B-club. On his twitter handle, the Embakasi East M.P demanded that his side of the story be heard by the people so that he may also received some justice.

”I urge Kenyans to want for my side of the story of what happened when i came from my new home at Industrial Area prison. I also need justice and it mus be served to me. Meanwhile, there are occupational hazards.” The twitter post read.

The message was passed on the day that he was summoned to the Milimani law court where he chose to plead not guilty tothe murder charges being pinned against him. For the crime leveled up against him, the legislator is facing a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

The Embakasi East M.P went ahead to express some situation that according to him one must under go as a politician. He said that a politician must always prepare for the following occupational hazards;Must be prepared to serve his people, must be prepared to go to jail, must be prepared to take an asylum, must be prepared to die and must be prepared to enjoy.

Justice Francis Andayi spoke during Babu Owino’s hearing ordering that the accused be detained for an additional seven days till the 27th of January the day on which his hearing will take place.

Regarding the on going investigations concerning the shooting incident, the investigators are now looking at the matter from a new angle. This is because in the leaked CCTV footage of the incident, an unidentified woman was seen. The investigators are now searching for this woman so that the truth can be revealed.

An investigator who is stationed at the Kilimani station said,” from the available CCTV footage, we believe that the woman has crucial information on what transpired that night,”

After what was called to be a plan by his supporters to storm in to the Kilimani police station where Awino was detained, demanding for his release, the police were forced to transfer his to Gigiri police station. This was on January 18th.