Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Babu Owino Defends Mawego 8 as They Face Terrorism Charges Over Police Station Arson

By

Published

8 Mawego Arson Suspects in Terrorism Case
8 Mawego Arson Suspects in Terrorism Case

Eight individuals accused of torching Mawego Police Station in Homa Bay County were on Tuesday, July 15, arraigned at Kahawa Law Courts to face terrorism-related charges — with vocal legislator Babu Owino stepping in as their defence counsel.

The suspects — Kennedy Oluoch, Nicholas Otieno, Tofiq Owiti, Michael Omondi, David Bill Clinton Otieno, Robert Ouko Abala, Samuel Ouma Odhiambo, and Erick Obunga Osumba — are facing three serious counts: commission of a terrorist act under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA), arson, and malicious damage to property under the Penal Code.

They pleaded not guilty before Senior Principal Magistrate Richard Koech. The prosecution opposed their release on bond, citing national security concerns, while Babu Owino pushed back, labelling the charges as politically motivated and “trumped up.”

Babu Owino today represented the Mawego 8 at Kahawa Law Courts on terrorism charges.

Babu Owino today represented the Mawego 8 at Kahawa Law Courts on terrorism charges.

The accused are believed to have played a leading role in the July 3 arson attack on Mawego Police Station during chaotic protests following the controversial death of blogger and teacher Albert Ojwang. Ojwang had earlier been held at the station before being transferred to Central Police Station in Nairobi, where he later died under unclear circumstances.

During his funeral procession, unrest erupted when mourners redirected the body back to Mawego Police Station, demanding justice. Police had already vacated the station, but enraged youths overran the facility and set it ablaze, damaging multiple buildings including the OCS office.

Following preliminary investigations and initial arraignment at Oyugis Law Court, the suspects were later transferred to Nairobi and placed under the custody of the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU). They are currently remanded at Kamiti Maximum Prison pending a bond ruling scheduled for July 22.

While police maintain the charges are justified given the scale of destruction, critics argue that invoking terrorism laws on protest-related unrest signals an alarming shift in government crackdown on dissent.

Babu Owino, in a statement, reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring justice prevails: “This is not terrorism — it’s a desperate cry for justice. I stand with the people.”

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021