Babu Owino Defends Mawego 8 as They Face Terrorism Charges Over Police Station Arson

Eight individuals accused of torching Mawego Police Station in Homa Bay County were on Tuesday, July 15, arraigned at Kahawa Law Courts to face terrorism-related charges — with vocal legislator Babu Owino stepping in as their defence counsel.

The suspects — Kennedy Oluoch, Nicholas Otieno, Tofiq Owiti, Michael Omondi, David Bill Clinton Otieno, Robert Ouko Abala, Samuel Ouma Odhiambo, and Erick Obunga Osumba — are facing three serious counts: commission of a terrorist act under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA), arson, and malicious damage to property under the Penal Code.

They pleaded not guilty before Senior Principal Magistrate Richard Koech. The prosecution opposed their release on bond, citing national security concerns, while Babu Owino pushed back, labelling the charges as politically motivated and “trumped up.”

The accused are believed to have played a leading role in the July 3 arson attack on Mawego Police Station during chaotic protests following the controversial death of blogger and teacher Albert Ojwang. Ojwang had earlier been held at the station before being transferred to Central Police Station in Nairobi, where he later died under unclear circumstances.

During his funeral procession, unrest erupted when mourners redirected the body back to Mawego Police Station, demanding justice. Police had already vacated the station, but enraged youths overran the facility and set it ablaze, damaging multiple buildings including the OCS office.

Following preliminary investigations and initial arraignment at Oyugis Law Court, the suspects were later transferred to Nairobi and placed under the custody of the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU). They are currently remanded at Kamiti Maximum Prison pending a bond ruling scheduled for July 22.

While police maintain the charges are justified given the scale of destruction, critics argue that invoking terrorism laws on protest-related unrest signals an alarming shift in government crackdown on dissent.

Babu Owino, in a statement, reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring justice prevails: “This is not terrorism — it’s a desperate cry for justice. I stand with the people.”