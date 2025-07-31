Babu Owino Fights for ‘Mawego 8’ After “Unaffordable” Bail Ruling

At the Kahawa Law Courts, Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino on Thursday secured the release of the ‘Mawego 8’ – a group of individuals from Homa Bay – on a cash bail of Ksh 50,000 each. However, the outspoken legislator immediately vowed to appeal the decision, labeling the bail amount as “unaffordable” and a thinly veiled form of pretrial detention for the accused.

“This is not justice; it’s a financial burden designed to keep them incarcerated,” Owino declared outside the courthouse, his voice echoing with conviction. “Fifty thousand shillings for each of these young people from Homa Bay is tantamount to pretrial detention. They cannot afford it, and we will fight this decision tooth and nail.”

The ‘Mawego 8’ are reportedly facing charges that remain undisclosed to the public, adding to the mystery surrounding their arrest and subsequent court appearance. Babu’s swift intervention demonstrates his commitment to legal aid and advocacy for those he believes are unfairly targeted by the justice system.

The MP emphasized that while the release on bail was a partial victory, the fight for true justice was far from over. “We are grateful they are out, but this is just the first step. We will be appealing this decision to ensure that the bail terms are fair and reflective of their financial capabilities,” Owino stated, reiterating his commitment to the Homa Bay suspects.

Legal experts suggest that such high bail amounts can disproportionately affect individuals from lower socioeconomic backgrounds, effectively denying them their right to freedom before trial.