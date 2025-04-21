Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Babu Owino Hints At Running For President In 2027, Reveals Who He Will Pick As His Deputy

By

Published

WhatsApp Image 2023 09 04 at 15.27.54 1693830644

Babu Owino

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has hinted at running for the Presidency in the 2027 general election.

Spekaing on Monday April 21, Babu suggested a posibility of partnering with Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro to run for the top seat.

He argued that given their track record and the appeal of their ticket to Kenyans, they would win the election early in the morning.

“It all depends on the decisions we make together with my brother, Ndindi, who is also a high performer. If we decide to pursue the presidency today, with Ndindi as my deputy, we could do it without even needing to hire agents,” said Babu.

The ODM lawmaker outlined a list of potential allies, including prominent leaders such as Kalonzo Musyoka, Edwin Sifuna, James Orengo, Eugene Wamalwa, Gladys Wanga, Irungu Kang’ata, and George Natembeya.

FB IMG 1662621137022

At the same time, Babu pointed out that he is still considering his options, either to run for President or the Nairobi County Gubernatorial seat.

“There are opportunities everywhere. My supporters are passionately urging me to run for president in 2027. I believe I’m more than qualified for all these roles,’ he stated.

Further, the ODM MP expressed dissatisfaction with President William Ruto’s leadership and predicted that the President may face difficulties in the 2027 elections.

“When he won 2022, I knew that this person had won 2027. But as we move towards 2027, I know that he is losing it because of the obvious things,” Babu added.

His remarks come a time a time when Ndindi is appearing to be falling out with President Ruto.

The fallout of the two started after the Kiharu MP failed to vote during the impeachment of former DP Rigathi Gachagua.

Ndindi was also removed as the Budget Committee chair of the National Assembly and replaced with Alego Usonga’s Samuel Atandi.

Also Read: ‘Default Incoming?’ Ndindi Nyoro Warns Of Looming Debt Crisis

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021