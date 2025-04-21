Babu Owino Hints At Running For President In 2027, Reveals Who He Will Pick As His Deputy

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has hinted at running for the Presidency in the 2027 general election.

Spekaing on Monday April 21, Babu suggested a posibility of partnering with Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro to run for the top seat.

He argued that given their track record and the appeal of their ticket to Kenyans, they would win the election early in the morning.

“It all depends on the decisions we make together with my brother, Ndindi, who is also a high performer. If we decide to pursue the presidency today, with Ndindi as my deputy, we could do it without even needing to hire agents,” said Babu.

The ODM lawmaker outlined a list of potential allies, including prominent leaders such as Kalonzo Musyoka, Edwin Sifuna, James Orengo, Eugene Wamalwa, Gladys Wanga, Irungu Kang’ata, and George Natembeya.

At the same time, Babu pointed out that he is still considering his options, either to run for President or the Nairobi County Gubernatorial seat.

“There are opportunities everywhere. My supporters are passionately urging me to run for president in 2027. I believe I’m more than qualified for all these roles,’ he stated.

Further, the ODM MP expressed dissatisfaction with President William Ruto’s leadership and predicted that the President may face difficulties in the 2027 elections.

“When he won 2022, I knew that this person had won 2027. But as we move towards 2027, I know that he is losing it because of the obvious things,” Babu added.

His remarks come a time a time when Ndindi is appearing to be falling out with President Ruto.

The fallout of the two started after the Kiharu MP failed to vote during the impeachment of former DP Rigathi Gachagua.

Ndindi was also removed as the Budget Committee chair of the National Assembly and replaced with Alego Usonga’s Samuel Atandi.

