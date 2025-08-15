Connect with us

News

Babu Owino Seeks Law to Clear Records for Reformed Offenders

By

Published

Babu Owino
Babu Owino

A legislative proposal by Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, is poised to redefine rehabilitation and reintegration for countless Kenyans. Owino has tabled a bill seeking to amend the Criminal Procedure Code, allowing for the expungement of certain criminal records once sentences have been fully served. This initiative aims to dismantle barriers to employment and societal acceptance for individuals who have paid their debt to society, offering them a genuine second chance at a productive life.

The proposed legislation, presented to the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC), specifically targets non-violent offenses, carefully excluding egregious crimes such as sexual offenses, capital crimes, terrorism-related charges, and serious financial crimes.

“My motivation is simple: to give reformed Kenyans a fair shot at securing jobs and fully reintegrating into society,” Owino stated in an exclusive interview. “Imagine serving your time, reforming, and then being perpetually branded by a past mistake, unable to provide for your family. That’s not justice; that’s a life sentence outside the prison walls.”

This bill addresses a critical societal challenge where a criminal record, even for minor offenses committed years ago, can be a lifelong impediment to employment, housing, and social acceptance. “We have a responsibility to ensure that our justice system not only punishes but also rehabilitates,” Owino emphasized.

“If someone has served their time and demonstrated a commitment to change, we must remove the obstacles that prevent them from becoming contributing members of society.” The MP highlighted that the current system often leads to recidivism due to the lack of opportunities for ex-offenders, creating a vicious cycle that burdens both individuals and the state.

The move has garnered mixed reactions, with proponents hailing it as a progressive step towards restorative justice and opponents raising concerns about public safety. However, Owino remains steadfast. “This isn’t about letting criminals off the hook; it’s about recognizing rehabilitation and fostering a more inclusive society,” he asserted.

“The criteria for expungement will be stringent, ensuring that only truly reformed individuals who pose no threat to the public benefit.” The bill’s passage could significantly impact Kenya’s workforce, potentially unlocking a pool of skilled individuals currently marginalized by their past.

