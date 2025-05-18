Babu Owino Warns Tanzania After Karua Detention

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: A diplomatic row is brewing between Kenya and Tanzania following the shocking detention of Martha Karua, one of Kenya’s most prominent political figures, at Julius Nyerere International Airport. Karua, accompanied by two Kenyan lawyers, was reportedly held without clear explanation upon arrival in Tanzania, a move that has sparked widespread outrage and concern over the treatment of Kenyan citizens in the neighboring country.

The incident has ignited a firestorm of political and public criticism, with Kenyan leaders demanding immediate accountability and answers. Leading the charge is Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, who issued a fiery statement condemning the act. “Samia Suluhu, it is very worrying to mistreat Kenyans when they come to Tanzania. Detaining Martha Karua at Julius Nyerere International Airport is demeaning and unnecessary and amounts to violation of rights. Don’t ever come to Kenya if you cannot behave. We will not entertain such conduct unbecoming of a leader,” he stated bluntly on May 18, 2025.

Many see the move as a deliberate affront not only to Karua as an individual but also to Kenya as a sovereign nation. Legal experts and civil society groups are demanding a formal explanation from Tanzanian authorities and immediate assurances to prevent such violations in the future. The incident has also raised fears about deteriorating diplomatic relations between the two East African powerhouses, just as efforts to foster regional integration gain momentum.

Martha Karua, a former Justice Minister and a vocal defender of democracy and human rights, is widely respected both locally and internationally. Her detention sends troubling signals about the respect for due process and regional diplomatic norms in Tanzania. As public pressure mounts, all eyes are now on President Samia Suluhu’s administration to provide clarification and restore trust.

For many Kenyans, the treatment of Karua is not just about one individual but it is a test of national dignity and mutual respect in East Africa