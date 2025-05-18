Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Babu Owino Warns Tanzania After Karua Detention

By

Published

Martha Karua and Two Kenyan Lawyers
Martha Karua and Two Kenyan Lawyers

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: A diplomatic row is brewing between Kenya and Tanzania following the shocking detention of Martha Karua, one of Kenya’s most prominent political figures, at Julius Nyerere International Airport. Karua, accompanied by two Kenyan lawyers, was reportedly held without clear explanation upon arrival in Tanzania, a move that has sparked widespread outrage and concern over the treatment of Kenyan citizens in the neighboring country.

The incident has ignited a firestorm of political and public criticism, with Kenyan leaders demanding immediate accountability and answers. Leading the charge is Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, who issued a fiery statement condemning the act. “Samia Suluhu, it is very worrying to mistreat Kenyans when they come to Tanzania. Detaining Martha Karua at Julius Nyerere International Airport is demeaning and unnecessary and amounts to violation of rights. Don’t ever come to Kenya if you cannot behave. We will not entertain such conduct unbecoming of a leader,” he stated bluntly on May 18, 2025.

Babu Owino

Babu Owino – Mp Embakasi East

Many see the move as a deliberate affront not only to Karua as an individual but also to Kenya as a sovereign nation. Legal experts and civil society groups are demanding a formal explanation from Tanzanian authorities and immediate assurances to prevent such violations in the future. The incident has also raised fears about deteriorating diplomatic relations between the two East African powerhouses, just as efforts to foster regional integration gain momentum.

Martha Karua, a former Justice Minister and a vocal defender of democracy and human rights, is widely respected both locally and internationally. Her detention sends troubling signals about the respect for due process and regional diplomatic norms in Tanzania. As public pressure mounts, all eyes are now on President Samia Suluhu’s administration to provide clarification and restore trust.

For many Kenyans, the treatment of Karua is not just about one individual but it is a test of national dignity and mutual respect in East Africa

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021