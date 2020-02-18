   Babu Owino’s attempted murder case takes a u-turn after chief magistrate withdraw self from the matter 

KDRTV-Attempted murder charges facing embattled Embakasi East member of parliament Paul Ongili popularly known as Babu Owino on Tuesday took a u- turn after chief magistrate Francis Andayi of Milimani Law Court disqualified himself.

During a hearing session on Tuesday morning , Francis Andayi said that the Director of Public Prosecution(DPP) Noordin Haji had written a complaint to the judicial service review over a ruling he had earlier issued to release Babu Owino on cash bail. Andayi however forwarded the case to Benard Ochoi who will handle the case henceforth.

“Due to various reasons I will not handle this matter but I will forward it to my colleague Bernard Ochoi,”Francis Abdayi.

The youthful legislator is facing charges after he allegedly shot Felix Orinda alias Dj Evolve at B-Club in Kilimani area in mid January.The shooting incident elicited mixed reactions from netizens after reports emerged that Evolve was in a critical condition and was fighting for his life at an Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Babu was later arrested and spent a few days behind bars before he was released on Kenya Shillings 10 million.

Although much has not been heard from the Dj since January ,he had earlier expressed fear for his life “I am tired, I am in pain and am traumatised. I don’t want to talk and I cannot fathom anything. I have not slept for days because I am scared of my life and future,”Dj Evolve said on his hospital bed.

The case will now attract more attention since the release of Babu Owino on cash bail had elicited sharp reactions countrywide. A section of Kenyans and politicians blamed Magistrate Andayi for granting to outspoken MP freedom while and argued that he should have been sentenced. Another group had however defended