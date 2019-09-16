Balala Applauded Over Increased Tourism At The Coastal Region Through New Role.

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala has been applauded for excellent work of increased tourism at the coastal region as well as a new role that has been recently delegated.

Najib has been elected to chair the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) as the Executive Council a move that has elevated and boosted his tourism role.

The event happened in Russia where other delegates were up front for the seat through the General Assembly.

“We would like to congratulate Mr. Balala for the executive achievement and express our confidence in his leadership in not only Kenyan tourism but Africa at large. He has managed to put Kenya in the global map,” said Bobby Kamani.

Tourism stakeholders mentioned the good work ethics exhibited by the CS not leaving behind his contributions to small businesses that boost tourism growth.

According to Kamani, tourism sector has immensely grown and elevated since his appointment with key issues that had been left unattended to previous given well deserved attention.

“Tourism goes beyond the government and the nation. It is the small businesses that play the role of nurturing the scenery and creating attractions that woo people to come to visit our nation. This is an aspect that Najib has looked into and given it the boost it needed,” said Kamani

This new role takes across the whole of Africa championing collaboration across the globe. It is considered a win for Africa and a guarantee of continuous development.

