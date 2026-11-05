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Bayern Munich vs Ajax Tickets Go on Sale From Ksh2,500 as Raila Odinga Stadium Prepares to Open

Vincent Olando

Published

Football fans will pay at least KSh2,500 to watch European giants Bayern Munich and Ajax Amsterdam face off in the official opening match of Nairobi’s Raila Odinga International Stadium on January 5, 2027.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya announced that ticket sales would open on Thursday, November 5, at 6pm through the official Talanta Sports City website, with different prices depending on seating categories.

“The tickets will be released in phases across multiple seating categories, with prices starting from as low as Kshs. 2,500, reflecting our commitment to making this exceptional sporting experience accessible to as many Kenyans as possible,” Mvurya stated.

Other ticket categories will cost KSh3,500 and KSh5,000, while premium options will go for up to KSh20,000. Organisers have also announced skyboxes and hospitality packages for supporters seeking a more exclusive matchday experience.

Tickets will be sold through the official platform, www.TalantaSportsCity.com, with fans warned against unauthorised sellers and fraudulent websites. The tickets will be released in phases, allowing supporters to choose their preferred seating categories.

The January 5 encounter will inaugurate the 60,000-seater stadium, popularly known as Talanta Stadium, which is located along Ngong Road in Nairobi.

Mvurya said both clubs had committed in writing to fielding their strongest possible starting elevens, dismissing speculation that the fixture could feature legends or academy teams.

“Let me be absolutely clear: this will not be a legends match or an academy-team exhibition,” he said.

Beyond the football match, organisers are preparing a 12-hour fan festival featuring international music performances, activities celebrating Kenyan sporting heroes, Kenyan culture and dedicated concierge services.

The government says the event is being funded through private-sector collaboration, amid public debate over the cost and financing of the high-profile fixture.

The match will also serve as a test of the stadium’s operational readiness, including security, transport, hospitality and crowd management, ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Kenya will co-host the continental tournament with Uganda and Tanzania, with the competition scheduled to run from June 19 to July 17, 2027.

The January fixture is therefore expected to provide an opportunity for organisers to assess preparations for hosting major international sporting events at the new facility.

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