BBI has Hidden Mischief, Slams Civil Society Group.

A civil society Known as Uwazi Consortium has released its report regarding the call for referendum together with the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) terming it as mischief.

According to the report, the BBI is aimed to fulfill individual ambitions of President Uhuru and his friend Raila Odinga since there was no involvement of the public.

Ideally, the civil society added that Kenyans did not participate in the consultations and progress in dealing with the main challenges facing them.

The Uwazi Civil Society rebuked the intentions of the handshake, claiming that attention was given to certain politicians with influence instead of the current issues facing Kenyans such as corruption, tribalism and ethnicity together with violent elections.

“The 14 member task force instituted by President Uhuru and NASA leader Raila Odinga did not engage Kenyans on their views regarding the matter. It denied Kenyans the opportunity to air out their views on the same,” read the Uwazi report.

The handshake between the two leaders took place in March 2018 where a task force was composed to handle all matters regarding the handshake and shade more light on them.

However, the report release by the Uwazi Civil Group explained that the task force was not working in unison hence the submissions were encumbered by discrimination and politicized to suit the reigning political parties.

Prof. Yash Ghai: The present Constitution is a people's Constitution. There is constant reference to the people. #UnlikelyBBIPromise @UwaziConsortium pic.twitter.com/rEyerGTbp7 — Katiba Institute (@katibainstitute) September 5, 2019

“Some participants chosen to be part of the task force complained of discrimination and favoritism to satisfy the leading political parties. The participants who held higher positions were allowed more time and accorded power against those that were minor and in lower positions,” read the report.

According to the unveiled report, the civil society read mischief in the BBI and handshake saying it was not a representation of Kenyan grievances.

The BBI is an initiative that has faced major backlash from certain politicians, especially the ones aligned to the Deputy President William Ruto.

Uwazi Consortium claims Raila, Uhuru BBI team coached participants ahead of planned referendum https://t.co/uq2e5gpgYV — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) September 5, 2019

The DPs allies said that the BBI was planned to frustrate his leadership position and massacre his 2022 career.

However, the irony of this is that the Tanga tanga team members who are opposed to the BBI have instituted a motion known as the ‘punguza mizigo’ that is aimed to reduce the number of legislatures and unburden the tax payers.

The Uwazi Civil Society conclude their report saying that there was no need for a referendum since a lot of tax payers funds will be used to conduct the process yet certain legislatures could be amended without going through it.

