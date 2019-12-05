BBI Should Recommend Punishment for Raila for Taking Uhuru, Ruto to ICC- Moses Kuria

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has claimed that he will need to re-read the BBI report wearing optical glasses to see if it addresses some of the challenges it was meant to address. The outspoken lawmaker, who has maintained that the report can be implemented through parliament and not a referendum as some politicians allied to ODM leader Raila Odinga, said BBI does not address how to deal with Raila if he rejects Presidential reports.

Taking to his Facebook page, Kuria said that though he has read the report, he has not seen how it will address issues to do with divisive elections.

He said he expected to see how the report would have dealt with Raila during the 2007 post-election violence in which more than 2000 Kenyans lost their lives and both President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto ended up facing criminal charges at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“I was hoping to see what BBI recommends we do with Raila Odinga for refusing to go to court in 2007 thus causing 2000 deaths and causing two junior officers Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto to be taken to the ICC,” Kuria said.

He added that it was the former Prime Minister who caused the death of baby Samantha Pendo, who was killed by police in the aftermath of the disputed 2017 elections. According to Kuria, baby Pendo would still be alive if Raila had taken part in the repeat elections in on October 26,2017.

“I was hoping the BBI will cite Raila Odinga for refusing to take part in the 26th October 2017 repeat elections and thus contributing to the death of baby Pendo,”



Kuria is one of Raila’s biggest critics and has been charged in court over his volatile remarks agaisnt the ODM leader. But the two looked to have buried the hatchet after the handshake between Raila and President Uhuru last year. Kuria was even welcomed in Kisumu like a prince after the handshake.

But he has recently changed tune on the handshake. He publicly said that it is hard to sale Raila in Mt Kenya.

Gatundu South Mp Moses Kuria on Sunday insinuated that President Uhuru Kenyatta has been bewitched by former prime minister Raila Odinga. pic.twitter.com/QrU9gmGSvH — The Star, Kenya (@TheStarKenya) December 2, 2019

On Sunday, Moses Kuria accused Raila of bewitching President Kenyatta to support the handshake. He also said ODM Chairman John Mbadi had bewitched National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi to support the calls for a referendum.

Kuria has also claimed that Raila is not ready to accept the BBI report because it did not include some of his demands like a three-tier government and establishing the post of a powerful Prime Minister. He said this could be the reason he wants a referendum so that he can amend some of the changes.