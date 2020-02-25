BBI Will Not Make Uhuru Prime Minister- Raila Odinga

(KDRTV)-ODM party leader Raila Odinga has disclosed that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) will not make president Uhuru Kenyatta Prime Minister

Raila who was speaking during a burial of Senator Irungu Kangata`s father on Monday, dismissed claims that the initiative was a vehicle for facilitating his chance as well to clinch power in 2022

Read also:MP Johana Ngeno Arrested For Holding Anti-BBI Meeting

“The BBI process which was birthed by the handshake is not meant to enable Raila to be president or to make Uhuru a prime minister,” He said.

Raila Odinga was responding to claims that BBI has been hijacked by people who want to enhnace their political interest in the spectrum of BBI.

Mr. Odinga also said that BBI rallies will now move to Tanga Tanga zones where they would afford critics chance to air out their grivances

“Those of your political persuasion should wait for the rallies. We will soon be in Eldoret where they can air their views.” Raila said as he addressed Senator Kipchumba Murkomen

On the same note, Raila defended the contorversial statements made during the Maa community BBI rally over the last weekend

Former Premier said that the leaders who spoke had the right to express themselves

KDRTV noted that when the Senator Ledama Ole Kina was adddrressing the historical land injustices, he made a controversial statement over land ownership in his county especially with non-Maasai people

The satemenents of the Senators agitated a section of politicians and Kenyans who faulted the utterances as reckless and divisive

The Senator was summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigatons (DCI) over the issue