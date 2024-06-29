Be Patient With President Ruto’s Stakeholder Engagement On Protests- DP Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged Kenyans to be patient with President William Ruto as the Head of State continues engaging stakeholders over the recent protests.

Speaking on Saturday, June 29 in Murang’a county, Gachagua called for restraint, urging Kenyans to respect leaders and stop jeering MPs or destroying their properties over the Finance Bill 2024, which the President has already rejected.

The Deputy President said President Ruto has already kicked off consultations with various groups and stakeholders including the church leaders and business community to address the concerns raised by Gen-Z demonstrators.

“Let us give the President a chance to complete the consultation with all stakeholders including the business community and church leaders, among others. Things will stabilize soon and the country will be on a good trajectory of development,” said Gachagua on Saturday.

Appealing to the Gen-Z to stop the protests, the Deputy President asked them to stop intimidating leaders over their stance on the Finance Bill 2024.

“Let us give leaders an opportunity to serve us. There is no need to intimidate them, destroy their property, or jeer them. There will be a right time to make a decision on whether to return them to office or not,” said Gachagua.

The Deputy President, who was in the company of various leaders, further said that the Government has considered the issues raised by Gen-Z protesters.

“To the Gen-Z protesters, we have listened and heard you. Our young children and teenagers have knowledge, we have experience. We can combine the two for the good of our nation,” he said.

He continued: ” You have a valid point. We will take your suggestions. The President has already started the process of consultation. I will continue assisting the President”.

He further stated that the Mau Mau roads projects will continue and that the contractor will return to the site.

Gachagua asked leaders to stop high-octane politics, a statement that was echoed by the political leaders present at the event.

