News

Beatrice Chebet Double Gold in Tokyo After Stunning 5,000m Finish

By

Published

G1SpLqrWAAAGjns
G1SpLqrWAAAGjns

In a spectacle that will be written into the records of athletics history, Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet secured her status as a global distance running powerhouse, confirming a sensational double gold at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Having already claimed the 10,000m title earlier in the week, Chebet added the honored 5,000m gold to her collection, outkicking her compatriot and reigning 1,500m queen, Faith Kipyegon, in a thrilling finish.

The 5,000m final, while not setting any speed records, delivered an electrifying contest that kept fans on the edge of their seats. Chebet crossed the finish line in 14:54.36, completing a remarkable 10,000m/5,000m double for the second time in just over a year, a feat she also achieved at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. This victory extends Kenya’s gold medal tally to five at the championships.

Faith Kipyegon, widely regarded as the greatest 1,500m runner in history, settled for silver with a season’s best of 14:55.07. Kipyegon, who had previously won the 1,500m gold in Tokyo and achieved the 1,500m/5,000m double in Budapest in 2023, found herself outmaneuvered by Chebet’s final kick. “It wasn’t my day for gold in the 5K, but I fought hard,” Kipyegon reportedly stated, acknowledging Chebet’s superior finish.

G1S1RLOXUAEYXel

Beatrice Chebet(right) and Faith Kipyegon(left), winning gold and silver in the women’s 5000 metres at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

The race took place with a controlled pace, initially led by Team USA’s Shelby Houlihan, who ultimately finished fourth. Chebet and Kipyegon ran side-by-side for much of the race, strategically positioned in the middle of the pack. As the bell lap approached, it was Kipyegon, Chebet, Italy’s Nadia Battocletti, and Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay vying for the top spot. However, Chebet unleashed her trademark acceleration in the final 200 meters, proving too formidable even for Kipyegon’s renowned closing speed.

Italy’s Nadia Battocletti delivered a standout performance, securing the bronze medal in 14:55.42. This marks a significant achievement for Italy, as it’s their first-ever medal in the women’s 5,000m at a global championship. Battocletti had also won silver in the 10,000m earlier in Tokyo and took silver in Paris last year. Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay, the 2022 event winner, faded to fifth place.

Chebet is also the current 5,000m world record holder with a time of 13:58.06

