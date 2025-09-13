Beatrice Chebet Wins 10,000m World Title in Tokyo

KDRTV News -Tokyo, Japan: In a display of grit, strategy, and unmatched endurance, Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet stormed to her first-ever world championship gold in the women’s 10,000 metres at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, cementing her place in the history books.

The 25-year-old clocked 30:37.61, securing Kenya’s first gold of the championships and completing a rare “trifecta” in the event – Olympic gold, a world record, and now a world title. Last year, Chebet shattered the 10,000m world record in 28:54.14, and she had already dazzled at the Paris 2024 Olympics with double victories in the 5,000m and 10,000m.

“This gold means everything,” Chebet said, beaming after her triumph. “After the Olympics and the world record, this was the missing piece. I trained incredibly hard for this, and to finally achieve it here in Tokyo is a dream come true. I knew I had to be strong in the final laps, and I just pushed with everything I had.”

The final lived up to its billing as one of the most tactical races of the championships. Chebet and teammate Agnes Ngetich took turns at the front before Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay the defending champion surged with 1,000m to go. Italy’s Nadia Battocletti clung to Chebet’s shoulder as the bell rang for the final lap, setting up a dramatic finish in front of a 55,000-capacity crowd.

Chebet unleashed a devastating kick with 150 metres left, holding off Battocletti’s late charge to seal victory. Battocletti’s silver in 30:38.23 was historic, marking Italy’s first-ever 10,000m medal at a World Championships. Tsegay, unable to match Chebet’s blistering finish, settled for bronze in 30:39.65.

“Tsegay pushed a lot and I had to keep going,” Chebet explained. “I ran 1,500m in the Diamond League in Silesia, so my mind was like I was in a 1500m race. I had to push, motivate myself, and follow – but I wanted that gold medal so much.”

Chebet’s victory also ended Kenya’s decade-long wait for a women’s 10,000m world title, last won by Vivian Cheruiyot in 2015. While many speculated she would attempt a rare world double in Tokyo, only achieved by Tirunesh Dibaba (2005) and Cheruiyot (2011) – Chebet hinted she will not pursue it this year.

“The season has been long, so we are going to close the season and go for holiday,” she said, smiling.

For now, Chebet’s golden run has already secured her legacy as one of the greatest distance runners of her generation, leaving fans eager to see what heights she will conquer next.