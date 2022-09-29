Benson Mutura Kicked Out Of Nairobi County Speaker Race

The battle for the Nairobi County Assembly Speaker seat has narrowed down to two candidates. This is after seven individuals were locked out for failing to meet the stipulated requirements.

However, Benson Mutura who was seeking to defend his seat on a Kenya Kwanza ticket failed to submit a Kenya Revenue Authority’s compliance certificate as well as a current copy of the police clearance certificate.

On the other hand, remaining six candidates who were barred include Samwel Masaki, Arthur Ngugi, Charles Muratha, Ahmed Dubon, Brian Mutie and Amimo Austine.

Nairobi governor Sakaja had gazzeted today Thurday 29 September as the big day for a two-horse race between Azimio la Umoja’s Ken Ng’ondi and Hassan Robow.

Consequently, the news evoked mixed reactions all over the political range with backers of the Kenya Kwanza coalition siting scoundrel from Mutura’s disqualification.

Nonetheless, a section of the Kenya Kwanza MCAs accused Gichana of being biased.

“How comes Mutura has served as Speaker and he is now being told he hasn’t met the requirements,” Umoja MCA Mark Mugambo stated.

“We want to express our sadness and shock because the Clerk seems to have a preferred candidate by imposing unconstitutional requirements to lock out other candidates.

“We will make sure nothing goes on here tomorrow,” Waithaka MCA Anthony Kiragu noted.

Mutura had before succeeded Beatrice Elachi to become the Nairobi County Assembly Speaker.

Additionally, the fight to control the Nairobi County Assembly between the Kenya Kwanza coalition and Azimio continues to unfold -with the Speaker race likely to be the culmination of the outcry.

President William Ruto and Sakaja are working had to clench the House leadership to push the Kenya Kwanza plan in relaxation