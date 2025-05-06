Connect with us

News

Betrayed from Within: Police Officer Behind MP Charles Were’s Murder

By

Published

Charles Were Ong'ondo
Charles Were Ong'ondo

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: In a chilling twist to a high-profile assassination, it has emerged that the man who executed Kasipul Member of Parliament Charles Ong’ondo Were is a serving police officer. The revelation has sparked nationwide outrage and opened a floodgate of questions about internal collusion and security breaches within Kenya’s law enforcement system.

The late MP, known to have been concerned about his personal safety, had reportedly switched vehicles in an effort to evade a looming threat. However, the fact that the assassins tracked his movements and still managed to strike with precision raises suspicions of a coordinated insider plot.

The involvement of a police officer in the murder has sent shockwaves through the community and prompted calls for a thorough and independent investigation. Many are now demanding answers: Who tipped off the killers about the MP’s change of transport? Were other state agents involved? Was this politically motivated?

Security experts have termed this a major failure in state intelligence and protection mechanisms for public figures. If rogue elements within the police force are being used to eliminate elected leaders, what does this mean for the future of Kenya’s democracy?

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) are under pressure to act swiftly and transparently as public confidence in law enforcement hangs in the balance.

As Kenya grapples with rising insecurity and political tension, this case could become a litmus test for the country’s commitment to justice and the rule of law.

