Bidco Billionaire Vimal Shah Tells Court How He Lost Ksh102.4 Million in Failed Forex Deal

Bidco Africa Chairperson Vimal Shah has told a Nairobi court how his company lost Sh102.4 million in a foreign exchange transaction that fell apart in 2023, during a period when dollars were scarce in Kenya.

Shah was testifying in a criminal case in which businessman Nicholas “Nik” Nesbitt has been charged with conspiracy to defraud. Nesbitt has denied the charges and is out on a cash bail of Sh500,000.

Shah told the court that Bidco needed US dollars to pay for imported raw materials when Nesbitt, a friend and business associate, offered to help. He said two earlier attempts to source dollars through Nesbitt in March and April 2023 had failed. “Ultimately what he did was, after not being successful, he sent us some dollars for some shillings, and the rest he gave us the shillings back to say, ‘Fine, here’s your shillings back,’ and that was returned to us,” Shah said.

He said Nesbitt approached him again on May 18, 2023, this time claiming to have found a source that could deliver dollars within 24 hours of receiving shillings. Nesbitt introduced him to a business associate, Bulent Boytorun, whom he described as his 50/50 partner and a cryptocurrency expert. “He said Bulent Boytorun is the expert on crypto and how to convert foreign currency through stable coin and through cryptocurrencies. And if you give the shillings today, tomorrow your dollars are in, and it’s all legitimate, it’s all okay, and they’re doing it regularly,” Shah told the court.

Shah said he trusted Nesbitt because the two had known each other for 15 to 20 years, dating back to their time at IBM and later through the Kenya Private Sector Alliance and the East African Business Council. “I did not know who this Bulent Boytoun is, I don’t even trust him, I don’t even know him… I trusted him because he’s a friend, not only a friend but also an acquaintance in business,” he said.

The parties agreed on a rate of Sh137.50 to the dollar, with Bidco expecting $745,000, equivalent to Sh102.4 million, in its account by May 24, 2023. “What happened on the 24th? Nothing arrived. No money was sent to our account,” Shah told the court.

Court records showed the full Sh102,437,500 was transferred to Bee N Bee Kenya Limited, which then moved Sh96.4 million to Pershing VC Group. Shah said only $300,000 was eventually delivered, leaving $445,000 outstanding, an amount later awarded to Bidco through arbitration with interest and costs. Shah told the court he could not confirm whether Nesbitt personally benefited from the money, as the documents did not establish that link. The hearing resumes on October 7, 2026.