(KDRTV)-The US president-elect Joe Biden has the American to wear a mask for only 100 years after being sworn in in the office.

According to Biden, the approach is essential since it would significantly help in reducing the spread of coronavirus.

Biden,, who spoke to CNN, said he believed that the approach would be “a significant reduction” to the coronavirus cases in the nation.

The president said that he would command that face masks be worn in all government buildings.

So far, the US has recorded about 14.1 million cases of coronavirus and 276 000 deaths from Covid-19,, making the US top the list worldwide.

KDRTV has established that Mr. Biden is set to the office when various vaccinations are being promoted in the world.

On Wednesday, the United Kindom confirmed the approval of Pfizer vaccine that they said are safe for human use

Bidden said that he would ask Americans to wear just for 100 days.

“The first day I’m inaugurated to say I’m going to ask the public for 100 days to mask. Just 100 days to mask, not forever. One hundred days.