Big Win For Uhuru, Raila As Handshake Critics Change Mind, Support BBI Report

Sentiments by President Uhuru Kenyatta that the peace deal between him and Raila Odinga was about uniting Kenyans is somewhat valid as major handshake critics emerge to fully support the recommendations in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

A couple of weeks before the launch of the BBI report, there were propaganda making rounds concerning its content, while President Uhuru insisted that the peace truce was for the benefit of the country.

Politicians and allies of the Deputy President William Ruto who has been fiercely faulting the BBI swiftly changed their mind and said that the BBI report was friendly since it does not have the ‘Tsunami’ aspect.

Kipchumba Murkomen, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, took to social media to announce his support for the BBI report.

I support BBI Report because 1. It’s Presidents own report&largely reflects the views of Jubilee 2.Doesn’t require a referendum we’ll sort in Parliament 3.Subject to further discussion&review 4.contrary to earlier threats doesn’t amount to a Tsunami 5.Doesn’t overburden mwananchi,” said Murkomen on his Twitter Account

However, the sudden change in the mind of the handshake critics captured the attention of City lawyer Donald Kipkorir who stated that such change reveals the critics have been caught off-guard.

Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi also declared that he was fully supporting the BBI report since it did not contain the ‘Tsunami’ content that Raila had predicted.

He said that the tsunami content made him advocate against the BBI

“For the first time I fully agree with the BBI report, Kumbe Hakuna Tsunami (So there is no tsunami),” Sudi wrote on social media.

Another critic of BBI, the former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale also took to social media to reveal his view on the BBI report as he mocks the ODM and leaders who were advocating for a parliamentary system.