Billionaire Jimi Wanjigi Arrested After Presenting Himself To DCI

Billionaire Jimi Wanjigi was on Monday, August 19 arrested after he presented himself to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for grilling.

Wanjigi in a statement, termed his arrest illegal and accused the police of breaching a court order barring security enforcement agencies from arresting him.

“The DCI have illegally arrested me despite numerous court orders barring the same arrest,” the businessman stated.

Wanjigi had presented himself to the police for grilling over allegations of sponsoring Nane Nane protests.

The businessman had been summoned to appear before the police on August 19 at Nairobi Area DCI offices for grilling.

Wanjigi will spend the night at Kamukunji police station ahead of his arraignment on Tuesday, August 20, 2024.

The arrest comes days after Wanjigi obtained an order stopping his arrest. On August 16, Justice Bahati Mwamuye extended the order until September 19, 2024.

On August 8, a contingent of police officers raided Wanjigi’s home in Muthaiga, Nairobi but did not manage to arrest him.

According to the police, four teargas canisters, two Motorola gadgets, seven assorted chargers for the pocket phone, and one mobile phone were discovered in a vehicle parked at Wanjigi’s gate.

Wanjigi has however denied police reports that items including teargas canisters were allegedly seized from one of his escort vehicles outside his residence.

Wanjigi said the vehicle in question doesn’t belong to him and the seized items were planted and are not associated with him.

Meanwhile, Four people have since been charged and released on Sh100,000 over the issue of teargas canisters.

