Billionaire Jimi Wanjigi Released On Ksh10 Million Bond

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has been released on a personal bond of Sh10 million.

Wanjigi was released on Tuesday, August 20 pending a ruling on whether the court will defer his plea taking on allegations of being in possession of unlicenced firearms.

While issuing the directive, Chief Magistrate Susan Shitubi directed Wanjigi to deposit his passport in court pending the ruling that will be delivered on September 12, 2024.

Wanjigi is accused of owning six firearms illegally.

However, his legal team led by Senior Counsel Paul Muite, Kalonzo Musyoka, John Khaminwa, and Willis Otieno applied to have the plea-taking deferred, claiming their client’s rights had been violated.

The defense lawyers argued that Justice Bahati Mwamute had issued an order blocking the police from arresting Wanjigi.

“Allow the plea to be postponed to give us an opportunity to challenge the High Court for the reason that when he was arrested, there was a valid court order,” Wanjigi’s lawyers said.

The Court decision comes barely a day after detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested Wanjigi before taking him into custody.

Wanjigi had presented himself to the DCI for grilling over his alleged funding of the anti-government protests.

He was detained at Kamukunji police station before being charged in court on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, the High Court issued orders barring Wanjigi’s prosecution on charges of illegal possession of firearms.

Justice Bahati Mwamuye in an order on Tuesday restrained the ODPP from confiscating, retaining, or interfering with any firearms registered to Wanjigi.

“Pending the hearing and determination of the Application dated 19/08/2024, a conservatory order be and is hereby issued restraining the Respondents, jointly and/or severally, from limiting, suspending, or revoking Firearms Certificate No. 9522 held by the Applicant or confiscating, retaining, or interfering with any firearms or accessories registered or owned by the Petitioner/Applicant pursuant to Firearms Certificate No. 9522,” Justice Mwamuye directed.

