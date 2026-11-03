Birth Certificate Fees to Remain at Ksh200 as Ministry Dismisses Calls to Revert to Ksh50

The government has ruled out lowering the cost of obtaining a birth certificate from KSh200 to the former KSh50, maintaining that the current charges reflect inflation, rising production costs and fees imposed in neighbouring countries.

In a statement read in the National Assembly on Tuesday, November 3, by Administration and Internal Security Committee Chairperson Gabriel Tongoyo, the Ministry of Interior and National Administration said there were no plans to reverse the fee increase introduced in November 2024.

Immigration Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang explained that the previous KSh50 application fee had remained unchanged since 1998, arguing that the current charge reflects the reduced value of money over the years.

“The fees were last reviewed in 1998, over 20 years ago. Considering the inflationary trend from the 80s and the monetary value vs. the former charges, the revised charges are equivalent to or within the price range of the charges back then,” Kipsang said in the statement.

He further dismissed calls for the government to restore the previous rates, maintaining that the revision was based on economic considerations.

“Currently, there are no steps taken to restore charges to the previous rates. The upward revision of fees was based on facts articulated above.”

The ministry also defended the KSh200 charge by comparing it with the cost of obtaining similar documents in neighbouring countries. According to Kipsang, a birth certificate costs the equivalent of KSh320 in Tanzania and KSh180 in Uganda.

Zambia was also cited as a regional comparison, with replacement fees for similar documents ranging between KSh1,100 and KSh1,600.

The government further attributed the higher charges to increased production costs and the use of better-quality materials to strengthen the security features of birth certificates.

The November 2024 review also affected other civil registration services. The cost of late birth registration increased from KSh350 to KSh500, while replacing a lost birth certificate rose from KSh90 to KSh1,000.

Applicants seeking amendments to details on their birth certificates now pay KSh1,000, up from the previous KSh130.

The fee changes have attracted criticism from Kenyans who have called on the government to restore the earlier charges. Members of Parliament also raised concerns over the increased cost, prompting the ministry to explain its position in the National Assembly.

However, the government has maintained that the revised fees will remain in force, leaving applicants to continue paying the higher charges for birth registration services.