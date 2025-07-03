Birth Certificate Issuance in Kenya Drops by 600,000 as Fertility Declines

Kenya is experiencing a striking and unprecedented decline in birth registrations, a trend that mirrors a significant national drop in fertility rates. New data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) reveals a sharp fall in birth certificates issued, dropping drastically from 1,987,910 in 2022 to 1,349,949 in 2024 – a staggering decrease of over 600,000 documents. This demographic shift, attributed to both reduced birth registrations and a critical shortage of official birth certificate booklets, signals deep implications for the nation’s future.

The decline isn’t uniform across the country. While Nairobi County recorded the highest number of birth certificates issued in 2024 at 152,433, followed by Kiambu (67,632) and Kilifi (62,352), remote areas like Samburu (6,230), Lamu (6,845), and Isiolo (9,378) saw the lowest figures. Even traditionally high-fertility regions like the coast have witnessed significant drops, with Mombasa’s registrations falling from 58,226 in 2022 to 40,821 in 2024, a nearly 30% decrease.Urban centers such as Kisumu, Nakuru, and Uasin Gishu have also experienced similar downward trends.

This sharp reduction in registrations aligns directly with a broader national decline in fertility. Kenya’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR) – the average number of children per woman has fallen to a five-year low, dropping from 2.8 in 2022 to 2.3 in 2024. Similarly, the General Fertility Rate (GFR) decreased from 98 to 75.9 births per 1,000 women of reproductive age, and the Crude Birth Rate (CBR) declined from 24.1 to 21.2 births per 1,000 people over the same period.

Experts suggest that socio-economic changes, including increased access to contraception, improved child survival rates, and women’s greater involvement in education and employment, are key drivers of this trend. Financial concerns also play a significant role, with many individuals delaying or limiting childbearing due to economic instability. While a declining fertility rate can ease pressure on public resources in the short term, demographers warn of long-term challenges, including a shrinking future workforce and potential strains on economic growth and social security systems.

The shortage of birth certificate booklets has intensified the issue, highlighting operational challenges within the civil registration system. Birth certificates are important for accessing essential government services, including school enrollment and healthcare, and their scarcity could further marginalize vulnerable populations. Addressing these multifaceted challenges will be esssential for Kenya’s sustainable development and future population policy.