Birthday Tragedy at Olkaria Spa: 24-Year-Old Tourist Dies After Collapsing

A birthday celebration at the renowned Olkaria Geothermal Spa in Naivasha took a devastating turn on September 7, 2025, when 24-year-old Dennis Gitonga drowned in a private swimming pool. The incident, confirmed by KenGen, has cast a somber shadow over what was intended to be a joyous occasion, leaving friends and family reeling from the sudden loss.

Gitonga, who had traveled from Nairobi with a group of friends to mark his birthday, was found unconscious in the pool during midday. According to witness Simon Kuria, friends immediately initiated resuscitation efforts, joined by medics from KenGen. “Some of the friends joined him in the ambulance, but unfortunately he was pronounced dead on arrival at the sub-county hospital,” Kuria recounted, his voice heavy with emotion.

Naivasha DCIO Isaac Kiama confirmed the incident, stating that an inquest file has been opened and investigations are underway. “The family has been informed about the death, and in such a case, we shall seek an inquiry from the courts as part of the investigations,” Kiama stated, emphasizing the official steps being taken to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. Statements have also been recorded from KenGen officials and some of the friends who accompanied Gitonga to the spa.

The Olkaria Geothermal Spa, operated by the Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen), is a popular tourist destination, leveraging the region’s abundant geothermal resources. Naivasha, situated within the Great Rift Valley, is a hub for Kenya’s geothermal power industry, with the Olkaria project being a significant contributor to the country’s energy grid. While the spa offers a unique relaxation experience, this tragic event highlights the inherent risks associated with water bodies, even in controlled environments.

As investigations into Dennis Gitonga’s death continue, the community mourns the loss of a young life, serving as a clear reminder of the importance of vigilance and safety, even in recreational settings.