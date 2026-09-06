Bishop Margaret Wanjiru Announces Nairobi Gubernatorial Bid

Bishop Margaret Wanjiru has declared her intention to contest the Nairobi governor seat in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Sunday, September 6, Bishop Wanjiru said she will seek the City Hall top seat on the Kenya Moja Movement Party ticket.

The former Starehe MP said her decision to vie for the Nairobi governorship followed consultations with her supporters, political allies, and other stakeholders.

“I, Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, declare that I will contest for the position of Nairobi Governor on a Kenya Moja Movement Party ticket,” she said.

Wanjiru described her bid as a call to public service focused on restoring efficiency and accountability in the management of Nairobi County.

Wanjiru said if elected as Nairobi Governor, her administration would prioritise sanitation, reliable water supply, infrastructure development and improved healthcare services.

She also promised to create a business-friendly environment that would support job creation and attract investment into the county.

“Nairobi deserves leadership that serves the people with honesty, accountability and vision,” said Bishop Wanjiru.

The former Starehe MP’s entry into the Nairobi gubernatorial race adds another high-profile contender to the increasingly competitive battle for control of Kenya’s capital.

So far, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, businesswoman Agnes Kagure, Kasarani MP Ronald Karauri and Embakasi North MP James Gakuya have announced interest in the City Hall job.

This comes weeks after Bishop Wanjiru resigned from the Nairobi Rivers Commission.

In a letter addressed to the Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei, Wanjiru announced that her last day in office will be August 31, 2026.

“The time has come for me to move on and give my full attention to other work. During the 20 months that I have worked in NRC, I have learned a lot, and I appreciate you for giving me this opportunity. This letter is therefore my 30 days’ notice of resignation. I will vacate the office on Monday, August 31,” she said.