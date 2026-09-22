Blogger Ndiang’ui Kinyagia Awarded Ksh5 Million Over Unlawful Police Raid

The High Court has awarded blogger and tech entrepreneur Ndiang’ui Kinyagia KSh5 million after finding that police violated his constitutional rights during a raid at his Kinoo home in June 2025.

Justice Patricia Mande ruled on Tuesday that police unlawfully entered Kinyagia’s residence, searched the premises and seized his belongings without demonstrating exceptional circumstances that would have justified a search without a warrant.

The court found that the raid violated Kinyagia’s rights to privacy, property, dignity, personal security and freedom of movement. The court also barred the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) from prosecuting him based on investigations linked to the raid.

“I find that the first, second and fourth respondents violated the petitioner’s right to privacy as guaranteed under Article 31 of the Constitution when they entered his house, searched it and seized his items in contravention of the law,” Justice Mande ruled.

The court also considered the impact of the raid on Kinyagia’s safety after he went into hiding following the operation. He had disappeared from his Kinoo home after learning that detectives were looking for him, later resurfacing at the Milimani Law Courts in July 2025.

At the time, Kinyagia’s lawyer Wahome Thuku said the blogger had temporarily gone into hiding because he feared for his life.

“Ndiangui has indicated that he is ready and willing to present himself to the DCI and to be presented before any court of law when his safety and security are guaranteed. We have therefore advised him to present himself before the High Court at Milimani Law Courts today,” Thuku said.

The case followed scrutiny of Kinyagia’s social media activity, including a post featuring a timetable linked to planned anti-government demonstrations.

Police spokesperson Amin had said Kinyagia was a person of interest after he allegedly published “very, very inflammatory material on social media”, while maintaining that officers had searched his home, taken some of his gadgets and left.

The Law Society of Kenya had initially raised concerns over Kinyagia’s disappearance and cited accounts that suspected security officers had taken him from his home. A court subsequently ordered police to produce him or explain his whereabouts.

The High Court, however, has now focused on the legality of the police operation itself, finding that the officers had failed to demonstrate circumstances that permitted a warrantless search.

Justice Mande also underscored the constitutional protection afforded to people affected by the exercise of state power.

“The Constitution does not reserve its protection for the bold, the powerful, or the unafraid. It extends its full shelter to the vulnerable, the frightened, and all persons whose dignity is imperiled by the coercive force of public power,” the judge said.

The KSh5 million award and the order barring prosecution mark the latest development in the case arising from the 2025 police raid.