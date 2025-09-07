Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Blood Moon to Glow Over Kenya Tonight

By

Published

Rare Blood Moon Eclipse to Light Up Kenya’s Night Sky
Rare Blood Moon Eclipse to Light Up Kenya’s Night Sky

Kenya is set for a breathtaking celestial event today Sunday, September 7, as a total lunar eclipse popularly known as a “Blood Moon” graces the night sky. The highly anticipated phenomenon promises crimson hues, offering stargazers a rare and spectacular viewing experience.

According to the Kenya Space Agency (KSA), the total eclipse phase will last approximately 82 minutes, beginning at 8:30 pm and ending at 9:53 pm. The moon will reach its most vivid red at 9:12 pm, marking the peak of the eclipse. “This spectacle, referred to as the totality phase, will be one of the longest in recent years,” the agency noted.

The eclipse will unfold over several hours. It begins at 6:28 pm when the moon first enters Earth’s subtle penumbral shadow. The partial eclipse will start at 7:27 pm, as the moon moves into the darker umbra, and the entire event will conclude at 11:55 pm, when the moon finally exits Earth’s shadow.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align, with Earth casting its shadow on the Moon. The blood-red color arises because Earth’s atmosphere filters sunlight, scattering blue light and allowing red and orange hues to illuminate the lunar surface.

Adding to the spectacle, observers may also spot Saturn alongside the Blood Moon, a rare alignment that happens only once or twice a decade. Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are completely safe to view with the naked eye. While no special glasses are required, binoculars or telescopes can enhance the view, revealing intricate details of the Moon’s transformation.

Beyond its beauty, scientists emphasize the importance of eclipses for research. “By studying the light reflected off the Moon during an eclipse, we can learn about Earth’s atmosphere – its dust, pollution, and even climate patterns,” the KSA explained.

The event has also sparked excitement in the tourism sector. The Kenya Tourism Board is launching the country’s first astro-tourism experience in Samburu, with additional moon-watching activities planned in Nairobi, Nanyuki, Turkana, and Kiambu.

“This is a rare chance for Kenyans to witness the beauty of the cosmos right from their backyard,” said Dr. John Kinaro of the KSA. “The next total lunar eclipse visible in Kenya won’t occur until December 31, 2028, making this a truly special night.”

As the moon bathes Kenya in crimson, families, tourists, and skywatchers are urged to look up and take in one of nature’s most awe-inspiring shows.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021