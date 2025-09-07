Blood Moon to Glow Over Kenya Tonight

Kenya is set for a breathtaking celestial event today Sunday, September 7, as a total lunar eclipse popularly known as a “Blood Moon” graces the night sky. The highly anticipated phenomenon promises crimson hues, offering stargazers a rare and spectacular viewing experience.

According to the Kenya Space Agency (KSA), the total eclipse phase will last approximately 82 minutes, beginning at 8:30 pm and ending at 9:53 pm. The moon will reach its most vivid red at 9:12 pm, marking the peak of the eclipse. “This spectacle, referred to as the totality phase, will be one of the longest in recent years,” the agency noted.

The eclipse will unfold over several hours. It begins at 6:28 pm when the moon first enters Earth’s subtle penumbral shadow. The partial eclipse will start at 7:27 pm, as the moon moves into the darker umbra, and the entire event will conclude at 11:55 pm, when the moon finally exits Earth’s shadow.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align, with Earth casting its shadow on the Moon. The blood-red color arises because Earth’s atmosphere filters sunlight, scattering blue light and allowing red and orange hues to illuminate the lunar surface.

Adding to the spectacle, observers may also spot Saturn alongside the Blood Moon, a rare alignment that happens only once or twice a decade. Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are completely safe to view with the naked eye. While no special glasses are required, binoculars or telescopes can enhance the view, revealing intricate details of the Moon’s transformation.

Beyond its beauty, scientists emphasize the importance of eclipses for research. “By studying the light reflected off the Moon during an eclipse, we can learn about Earth’s atmosphere – its dust, pollution, and even climate patterns,” the KSA explained.

The event has also sparked excitement in the tourism sector. The Kenya Tourism Board is launching the country’s first astro-tourism experience in Samburu, with additional moon-watching activities planned in Nairobi, Nanyuki, Turkana, and Kiambu.

“This is a rare chance for Kenyans to witness the beauty of the cosmos right from their backyard,” said Dr. John Kinaro of the KSA. “The next total lunar eclipse visible in Kenya won’t occur until December 31, 2028, making this a truly special night.”

As the moon bathes Kenya in crimson, families, tourists, and skywatchers are urged to look up and take in one of nature’s most awe-inspiring shows.