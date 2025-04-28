Blow To Malala As High Court Upholds His Removal As UDA Secretary General

Cleophas Malala suffered a huge blow on Monday after the High Court upheld his removal as the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General.

In a ruling, Justice Bahati Mwamuye quashed orders that had been issued by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT), stopping the Registrar of Political Parties from replacing Cleophas Malala with Hassan Omar as UDA secretary general.

“An order is hereby issued quashing the directions and orders made on September 27, 2024, by the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal and quashing any subsequent orders emanating from and or in furtherance of those proceedings,” Justice Mwamuye ruled.

The High Court also nullified the entire proceedings before the PPDT, effectively closing the door on any attempt to challenge his ouster through that forum.

Malala was removed as the UDA Secretary General on August 2, 2024, following a National Executive Committee meeting convened by UDA chairperson Cecily Mbarire.

“The National Executive Committee has determined to designate the Vice-Chairperson, Hon. Hassan Omar Hassan, to act as the Secretary-General on an interim basis. The appointment of Hon. Cleophas Malala as the interim Secretary General is hereby revoked. These changes are effective immediately,” the party said.

Malala moved to PPDT to challenge his ouster, the tribunal temporarily barred Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu from making changes to the UDA leadership structure while the case was pending.

Despite his removal, Malala refused to back down and openly accused the UDA of targeting him for allegedly refusing to support efforts to impeach former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua.

He also accused National Assembly majority leader Kimani Ichung’wah and Cecily Mbarire of orchestrating his removal from the party leadership.

