Blow to NTSA as High Court Stops Roll Out of Instant Fines system

The High Court has issued conservatory orders temporarily blocking the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) from rolling out the instant fines traffic management system.

In a court order on Thursday, March 12, Justice Bahati Mwamuye restrained NTSA and other agencies involved in the system from enforcing the system pending hearing and determination of a petition filed by Law Shadrack Wambui.

“A conservatory order be and is hereby issued restraining the respondents and the interested party, both jointly and severally, and whether by themselves, their officers, agents, related entities, or any person acting under their authority or together with them in a multi-agency framework, from issuing, generating, demanding, or enforcing instant or automated traffic penalties produced through algorithmic or other automated decision-making systems, and/or implementing or further implementing the impugned Instant Fines Traffic Management System,” Justice Mwamuye ordered.

Wambui moved to the high court, challenging the instant fines system, arguing that the digital penalties scheme violates constitutional safeguards governing criminal justice, fair administrative action, and data protection.

In the petition, Wambui also raised concerns about transparency in the handling of fines.

He questioned why NTSA directed motorists to pay penalties through a commercial bank instead of established judicial channels or statutory public funds.

The authority announced the rollout of the instant fines system on Monday, March 9, 2026.

The system automatically detects traffic violations, sends motorists notifications via SMS, and requires payment of fines within seven days through a commercial banking network.

Failure to pay within the stipulated period attracts interest and blocks motorists from accessing NTSA services until the fines are cleared.

The fines issued by the NTSA system can be paid through the branch network of KCB Group within 7 days.