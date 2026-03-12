Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Blow to NTSA as High Court Stops Roll Out of Instant Fines system

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Speed Cameras

The High Court has issued conservatory orders temporarily blocking the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) from rolling out the instant fines traffic management system.

In a court order on Thursday, March 12, Justice Bahati Mwamuye restrained NTSA and other agencies involved in the system from enforcing the system pending hearing and determination of a petition filed by Law Shadrack Wambui.

“A conservatory order be and is hereby issued restraining the respondents and the interested party, both jointly and severally, and whether by themselves, their officers, agents, related entities, or any person acting under their authority or together with them in a multi-agency framework, from issuing, generating, demanding, or enforcing instant or automated traffic penalties produced through algorithmic or other automated decision-making systems, and/or implementing or further implementing the impugned Instant Fines Traffic Management System,” Justice Mwamuye ordered.

Wambui moved to the high court, challenging the instant fines system, arguing that the digital penalties scheme violates constitutional safeguards governing criminal justice, fair administrative action, and data protection.

In the petition, Wambui also raised concerns about transparency in the handling of fines.

He questioned why NTSA directed motorists to pay penalties through a commercial bank instead of established judicial channels or statutory public funds.

The authority announced the rollout of the instant fines system on Monday, March 9, 2026.

The system automatically detects traffic violations, sends motorists notifications via SMS, and requires payment of fines within seven days through a commercial banking network.

Failure to pay within the stipulated period attracts interest and blocks motorists from accessing NTSA services until the fines are cleared.

The fines issued by the NTSA system can be paid through the branch network of KCB Group within 7 days.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

High Court Declines to Suspend New Camera-Based Instant Traffic Fines System

The High Court in Nairobi has declined to suspend the newly introduced instant traffic fines system rolled out by the National Transport and Safety...

2 days ago

News

NTSA Launches Automated Instant Traffic Fines System

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has rolled out the Instant Fines Traffic Management System. In a public notice on Monday, March 9,...

3 days ago
Heavy Rainfall Heavy Rainfall

News

NTSA Warns Motorists as Heavy Rains Intensify

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has cautioned motorists and other road users to exercise caution following the heavy rains being experienced across...

6 days ago

Politics

Ruto Orders Instant Traffic Fines and Road Cameras Rollout Within 30 Days

President William Ruto has ordered the swift implementation of a smart traffic monitoring system, granting the Ministry of Transport and the National Transport and...

March 2, 2026