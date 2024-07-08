Blow To Ruto As Court Suspends Presidential Taskforce On Forensic Audit Of Public Debt

President William Ruto has suffered yet another blow after the High Court temporarily suspended the creation of the Presidential Taskforce on Forensic Audit of Public Debt.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi issued the order on Monday, July 8 after Dr Magare Gikenyi and Eliud Matindi filed a lawsuit challenging the establishment of the task force.

“Pending the hearing and determination of this Application, a conservatory order be and is hereby issued suspending the Executive Order No. 4 and/or Gazette Notice No. 8261 Vol. CXXVI-No 97 dated 5th July 2024 published for the establishing the presidential task force on forensic audit of public debt, ” read the order in part.

The High Court judge barred the members appointed to the task force from discharging any function pending the hearing and determination of the petition.

Justice Mugambi directed that the application be served on the Attorney General and other respondents within the next three days. Responses he said are to be filed in seven days.

The presiding judge further stated that further directions on the matter would be issued on July 23, 2024.

On Friday, July 5, President Ruto appointed a Presidential Taskforce on Forensic Audit of the Public Debt through Executive Order No 4.

The team includes Philip Kaikai, LSK President Faith Odhiambo, Institute of Engineers of Kenya President Shammah Kiteme, and Vincent Kimosop with Abraham Rugo and Aaron Thegeya serving as the joint secretaries of the task force.

Nancy Onyango will serve as the chairperson of the task force assisted by Luis Franceschi.

Meanwhile, LSK President Faith Odhiambo declined the appointment citing the move as unconstitutional.

“It is our considered view that the establishment of the task force is unconstitutional. The mandate to audit public debt rests with the office of the Auditor-General,” LSK stated.

Also Read: Karen Nyamu Goes After LSK President Faith Odhiambo Over Rejecting Ruto Appointment