Boat Capsizes With 4 Coast Guard Officers In Lake Victoria

Four Kenya Coast Guard Service officers survived a boat accident after their boat capsized at Ndere Island in Lake Victoria.

The officers were on their way to Kisumu after attending a presidential function at Mageta Island in Siaya County when the accident happened.

Reports indicate that the vessel developed mechanical complications causing sudden water ingress.

A rescue operation was quickly launched and the officers were successfully rescued in an eight-hour mission.

“My officers were out during the night monitoring the situation and we are happy that there were no fatalities as all the crew members were rescued. This is a happy day for us because at around 8 pm, we did not know what was going on out there but it re-emphasizes the need and urgency for a rescue center,” Director General of the Kenya Maritime Authority, Martin Muga stated.

The four officers are currently receiving medical attention and are in stable condition. The vessel’s wreck is still yet to be found.

The incident comes a day after Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho asked President William Ruto to allow him to procure a rescue chopper.

Speaking on Thursday, Joho said he had been informed about people losing their lives in Lake Victoria and acquiring a helicopter will help in cases of emergence in the lake.

“I know that on Saturday you will be visiting the search and rescue and communication project in Kisumu, Honorable President, and I want you, while you are there, to give me the order, and I will pass it on to my people, that in this area of Lake Victoria, we urgently need to procure a rescue helicopter to save people in the lake,” Joho stated.

Also Read: Inside Kisumu West MP Olago Aluoch’s Ksh 500 Million Island in Lake Victoria [Photos]